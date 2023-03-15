Redhill Appoints Diana Pong As Aussie MD

Full-service global communications agency Redhill has appointed Diana Pong as managing director of its Australia operation.

Pong will be based in Australia and will work closely with Redhill’s leadership team, focused on driving local market expertise and cross-market collaboration to devise broader capabilities for our clients in Australia and across the APAC region.

“I am very pleased that Diana has joined us to lead our Australia operation. Diana’s extensive communications experience and business development expertise will help Redhill strengthen our channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and accelerate business growth in this market. We believe her strong leadership and business acumen will be invaluable as we continue our ambitious plan to grow and expand our portfolio of solutions for our clients.” said Jacob Puthenparambil, founder and CEO of Redhill.

Pong has more than two decades of experience in communications and stakeholder management across Asia Pacific as well as multi-channel communications experience across B2B and B2C technology, consumer, healthcare, F&B, and property.

She has also built and led teams for Thrive PR in Australia, BCW (formerly Cohn & Wolfe), WE, Edelman, and Text100 in Hong Kong to name a few.

Prior to joining Redhill, Pong recently served as APAC communications lead at Thrive PR, where she was responsible for expanding Thrive’s footprint in Asia. Her portfolio of clients included DiDi, TikTok, Frugl, Texthelp, Stratasys, Yubo, Tableau, Tissot, and Tiger Brokers.

“I am delighted to join Redhill at a time when the company is rapidly growing in Australia and internationally. I’m looking forward to growing this market by assisting our local clients with strategic integrated communication solutions and developing innovative offerings to grow their businesses and enter new markets and global clients to enter and deepen their market presence in Australia,” said Diana Pong, managing director, Redhill Australia.