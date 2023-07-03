Raine & Horne Appoints Michael Carroll To Head Of Marketing

Raine & Horne has announced the appointment of Michael Carroll (lead image) as the head of marketing.

Carroll brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He previously served as the national digital and social media manager at Raine & Horne, where he showcased his exceptional skills in digital and social strategies.

Angus Raine, executive chairman, Raine & Horne, said, “With an impressive background working with renowned brands such as Foxtel, Microsoft, AMPOL, AMP, and other real estate groups before he joined Raine & Horne, Michael’s promotion to Head of Marketing was a natural progression.

Throughout his career, Carroll has been at the forefront of the ever-evolving digital landscape.

“Michael has consistently delivered innovative marketing campaigns that drive results, leveraging emerging technologies and his deep understanding of consumer behaviour,” Raine said.

“His exceptional track record has propelled the brands, including Raine & Horne, he has worked with to new heights.”

As head of marketing at Raine & Horne Corporate, Carroll is poised to ramp up the super brand’s marketing strategy.

“Leveraging his extensive knowledge of digital and social media trends, Michael plans to harness the power of these platforms to elevate the Raine & Horne brand, increase market share, and drive revenue growth,” Raine said.

Carroll’s immediate goal is to position Raine & Horne as a competitive brand in Australia and New Zealand, where the super brand has launched an aggressive expansion push.

“Our high priority objective is to share our narrative within the New Zealand market effectively. We aim to craft a compelling story, presenting it from an Australian perspective while seamlessly integrating local knowledge of New Zealand. Ultimately, we strive to resonate with the New Zealand audience deeply.”

Carroll’s strategic approach to marketing and communication will focus on creating compelling campaigns with airtight planning and seamless execution.

“By utilising the power of AI and adopting cutting-edge technologies such as ChatGPT, we aim to deliver a seamless experience for clients, our offices and our agents.

“We feel the technology we have at our fingertips combined with our ecosystem of technology firsts, such as our social media platform Amplify and proprietary online proposal tool, DigikitPlus will ultimately allow us to remain highly competitive in the real estate industry and give us the ability to build an attractive brand amongst our competitors.

“Ensuring our network understands and adopt the process will be vital to delivering a seamless end-to-end experience for buyers, sellers, investors, our network and prospective agents.

“Our objective is to enhance the strategic aspect of our marketing approach, ensuring that all content serves a purpose to achieve our end goals on both a national and local scale.

“We aspire to create campaigns that our network will take pride in, eagerly participate in, and enthusiastically share, and that drive appraisals and property managements to our Group.”

Ramped up the marketing team

The Raine & Horne marketing team has also been bolstered with the addition of graphic designer Simran Tandon and Communications & Creative Shaun Mathieson, who brings extensive hands-on experience in the real estate industry.

Carroll said, “Shaun boasts 15+ years of diverse experience in the real estate industry, which coincidentally began at a Raine & Horne office in Sydney’s Inner West.

Mathieson would later pursue his passion for graphic design, joining a global real estate advisory group before landing a role to lead the global rebranding at a major real estate group. Here he played a key role in developing brand identity as well as orchestrating national marketing and brand awareness campaigns.

Mathieson has since worked in senior marketing and creative roles for a property investment group and, more recently, property developer ALAND.

“Shaun’s journey highlights his versatility, creativity, and dedication to driving successful branding and marketing initiatives in real estate, and he will be an essential part of our marketing team,” Carroll said.

Tandon, an experienced graphic designer, recently completed her studies at The University of Sydney, earning a degree in design computing and marketing.

Carroll praised Ms Tandon’s extensive expertise in various domains of digital design. “Simran’s expertise covers UX/UI, graphic design, web design, and animation, and she brings a wealth of experience to her role with the Raine & Horne Marketing team.”