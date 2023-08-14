Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering
    SEO agency Prosperity Media introduces new digital PR offering with hire from overseas, while also expanding its senior leadership team.

    James Norquay, who founded Prosperity Media more than a decade ago, is now expanding the agency offering to include digital PR. The Surry Hills-based specialist agency, who traditionally works with medium to enterprise level clients focusing on SEO and content marketing, has brought in Jonas Grünfeld to develop and introduce a digital PR offering to the Australian market.

    “After ten years of running Prosperity Media, providing high quality SEO and content support to our Australian-based clients, we’re excited to launch a market-leading digital PR offering. The quality of work some Australian agencies are delivering in this area today is simply not good enough. We exist to secure the best possible links and results for our clients, and to expand on that promise, we’ve brought in Jonas as digital PR director to help build up the offering in Australia.

    Jonas brings 6+ years of experience from the UK’s digital PR world, having worked for one of the largest and most awarded digital PR agencies in London and fulfilled a multitude of agency roles from Digital PR Specialist to managing director.

    “I’m extremely excited to join such a well-established agency here in Sydney and to work with James and the Prosperity team to expand our offering. Having seen first hand the boost good quality digital PR can give clients’ online performance, I cannot wait to start building out our offering and showing clients just how we can deliver a competitive advantage by expanding their SEO efforts with digital PR.”

    In addition, Prosperity Media has expanded its senior leadership team due to recent business wins. The move sees Georgia Tan, Matt Keats and Aaron Taylor promoted to SEO Directors and stepping into the senior leadership team along with Jonas to help support the 20-people strong agency. Amii Freeman has also been promoted to a management position in the Content division to complement Prosperity Media’s SEO, Content and Digital PR offering.

