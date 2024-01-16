Prime Video Launches First Event Of Exclusive ICC Deal

Prime Video’s four-year deal to provide exclusive live broadcast rights in Australia for the International Cricket Council (ICC) bursts into action this Friday, January 19, with the live coverage of every match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The partnership, which begins with the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, will give cricket fans across Australia exclusive access to all matches in every tournament of elite ICC competition in all cricket formats on the device of their choosing, and at no extra cost to a Prime membership.

Cricket fans keen to watch the world’s best young cricketers can catch all the action on Prime Video Australia as South Africa hosts the stars of the future across five venues. The 15th edition of the tournament, featuring the rising stars from 16 participating countries, will be available on Prime Video Australia. Prime Video will stream all 41 matches across 24 days of competition.

Host nation South Africa will open the tournament against the West Indies, with Ireland taking on the USA on the same day. The upcoming World Cup will have a revised tournament format, which includes a new Super Six stage after the Group stage to determine the semi-finalists. Australia, will face Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia in the group stage, with the final will taking place on 11 February in Benoni.

The U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is exclusively available on Prime Video. All broadcasts will commence at 6.45pm AEDT, except for the February 6, February 8 and February 11 broadcasts, which will commence at 6.30pm AEDT.

Prime Video is a premier entertainment destination where millions of viewers around the world can enjoy their favorite content. Prime has demonstrated its commitment to premier sports viewing to Australian audiences through a series of acclaimed documentaries.  These include the Test S1-2, Making Their Mark, Shane, Warriors on the Field, and Kick Like Tayla.

Prime members will be able to watch all ICC matches live and catch up on all the action with match highlights and full games  anywhere and anytime on their Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and streaming online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download matches on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.




