Pride Campaign Draws Attention To Alarming Rise In Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate

In response to an alarming rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate, Egale Canada has unveiled an unravelled Pride flag that has exactly 6423 missing threads. One thread for every anti-LGBTQ+ protest or hate-fuelled social post that Egale has tracked in Canada, from just the first three months of 2023. If every act of violence and unreported threat were included, there wouldn’t be any flag left to fly.

The unravelled flag is being displayed at events across Canada during Pride month as a visceral symbol of why this rising tide of hate can no longer be ignored. Egale has also published a summary report of these incidents, bound by the threads of the unravelled flag. The report is being sent to lawmakers, calling on them to create safe spaces for the 2SLGBTQI community.

The campaign is supported with radio, out of home, and digital, along with a 60 second film featuring three prominent members of the queer community: Drag Queen/activist Scarlett BoBo and dancer/choreographer Hollywood Jade of Canada’s Drag Race fame, and trans comedian Al Val.