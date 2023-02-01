Poison Gas Co. Appointed Brand Collective Exclusive Digital Agency

Creative and performance marketing agency Poison Gas Co. has been appointed exclusive digital agency for Brand Collective’s extensive apparel and footwear portfolio following a four-way pitch (lead image: Poison Gas Co. founder Chris Thompson).

Incumbent agency Mediacom had resigned the account to take on global work for Nike.

The agency work on Brand Collective’s apparel and footwear labels which includes more than 16 brands such as Reebok, Hush Puppies, and Review Australia.

Brand Collective apparently sought an agency partner to deliver long-term brand growth and drive sales across all its brands and licenses across retail, ecommerce, wholesale, and marketplace channels.

“I’d seen creative agencies disregarding measurement and lacking accountability for short term results too often. Performance marketing agencies would do the opposite – overcomplicate technical aspects of campaigns, focusing too much on short term wins over sustainable growth. Poison Gas Co. took only the best elements from each approach, mixed them in a test tube, heated them over the fires of passion and ambition (and let’s be honest, a little indignation), and voila – our founding formula was concocted. And that’s what we’ll use for Brand Collective. We won’t sacrifice growing brand long term for short term sales. We’ll drive both with a strategy that is future proof, digitally fit, but not digitally exclusive,” said Thompson.

“We’re absolutely pumped to be working with one of Australia’s most forward-thinking retail businesses and taking on big household names like Volley, Reebok, Superdry, Hush Puppies and Review. Brand Collective have chosen to work with us because it was clear the textbook approach was no longer servicing their needs and we very clearly do not play by the rules.”

Brand Collective group general manager digital & marketing, Anna Samkova added, “We are delighted to partner with Poison Gas to elevate our brand’s performance across paid channels. Chris’s passion, industry knowledge and guidance are what we require to propel our growth and optimise the marketing efforts across the entire ecosystem.”