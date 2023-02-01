Poison Gas Co. Appointed Brand Collective Exclusive Digital Agency

Poison Gas Co. Appointed Brand Collective Exclusive Digital Agency
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Creative and performance marketing agency Poison Gas Co. has been appointed exclusive digital agency for Brand Collective’s extensive apparel and footwear portfolio following a four-way pitch (lead image: Poison Gas Co. founder Chris Thompson).

Incumbent agency Mediacom had resigned the account to take on global work for Nike.

The agency work on Brand Collective’s apparel and footwear labels which includes more than 16 brands such as Reebok, Hush Puppies, and Review Australia.

Brand Collective apparently sought an agency partner to deliver long-term brand growth and drive sales across all its brands and licenses across retail, ecommerce, wholesale, and marketplace channels.

“I’d seen creative agencies disregarding measurement and lacking accountability for short term results too often. Performance marketing agencies would do the opposite – overcomplicate technical aspects of campaigns, focusing too much on short term wins over sustainable growth. Poison Gas Co. took only the best elements from each approach, mixed them in a test tube, heated them over the fires of passion and ambition (and let’s be honest, a little indignation), and voila – our founding formula was concocted. And that’s what we’ll use for Brand Collective. We won’t sacrifice growing brand long term for short term sales. We’ll drive both with a strategy that is future proof, digitally fit, but not digitally exclusive,” said Thompson.

“We’re absolutely pumped to be working with one of Australia’s most forward-thinking retail businesses and taking on big household names like Volley, Reebok, Superdry, Hush Puppies and Review. Brand Collective have chosen to work with us because it was clear the textbook approach was no longer servicing their needs and we very clearly do not play by the rules.”

Brand Collective group general manager digital & marketing, Anna Samkova added, “We are delighted to partner with Poison Gas to elevate our brand’s performance across paid channels. Chris’s passion, industry knowledge and guidance are what we require to propel our growth and optimise the marketing efforts across the entire ecosystem.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Brand Collective Poison Gas Co

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]