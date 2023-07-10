‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage

Kimberly-Clark’s Poise has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that looks to break the stigma around the taboo topic of bladder leakage, a condition one in three Australian women suffer from yet few talk about.

The fully-integrated Poise Pledge campaign includes the launch of an industry-first Pelvic Floor Support Hub, featuring evidence-based educational resources and a first-of-its-kind free ‘12-Weeks to a Stronger Pelvic Floor’ exercise program.

The campaign was developed by earned-first creative agency, We Are Different, with support from Hello Social, Mindshare, Elmwood and Mamamia. It launches today with a hero video featuring experts, celebrities and everyday women talking about their experience with bladder leakage for the first time.

The campaign will be supported across earned, owned, social and paid channels. Marketing director at Kimberly-Clark, Gabrielle Davidson, said: “There are thousands of Australian women experiencing bladder leakage, yet the majority feel like they’re suffering alone and in silence. The Poise Pledge is not just about breaking the stigma, but offering women real support with our dedicated Pelvic Floor Support Hub. We’re hoping it sparks conversation, shows women they’re not alone and encourages them to take action.”

Founder and director at We Are Different, Stuart Terry, said: “We feel privileged working with a brand that’s brave enough to advocate for its audience, start conversations no one else is having and, importantly, create a campaign that offers real-life support for women with bladder leakage. The integrated campaign looks to normalise bladder leakage and position Poise as the champion for women experiencing this condition nationally.”

The Poise Pledge campaign is live from 6 July 2023,