Peloton Refreshes Brand Yet Again Amid Continued Sales Slump

At-home fitness company Peloton has refreshed its branding yet again to show that it is not just an “in-home bike company” but has something to offer “everyone, at any level, wherever they are.”

Peloton refreshed its brand in May last year in collaboration with Mother LA and sought to elevate the “role of motivation in helping people love fitness, stick with it, and ultimately live better” and used its celebrity instructors.

This new refresh, on the other hand, was produced with Mother Design and Uncommon Creative Studio while Stink Studios. It is accompanied by a new creative campaign in the US and Canada with campaigns in different regions expected to roll out later this year.

The new refresh is supposed to be “dynamic,” “vibrant,” “boundless” and “authentic,” according to Peloton, and has a bold colour palette evoking the energy of a great workout as well as powerful still imagery of actual members showcasing that before-and-after emotion.

“With this brand relaunch, we’re reflecting the vibrancy and fullness of everything Peloton has to offer to everyone. We’re shifting perceptions from in-home to everywhere, fitness enthusiasts to people at all levels, exclusivity to inclusivity across all Peloton Members present and future,” said Leslie Berland, Peloton’s chief marketing officer.

“Our Instructors and Members live and breathe the true Peloton experience every day. We’re excited to bring that energy and inspiration out into the world.”

Peloton’s share price has dropped by 95 per cent since a high in December 2020 as it failed to maintain the momentum it had gathered during the pandemic.

Despite that, Peloton said that more than half of all workouts on its platform were not cycling related. The company said that its “strategic evolution” is about “mirroring the usage and experience of its Members who engage with the company’s 16 fitness modalities from Yoga and Meditation to Walking and Strength.”

Peloton also said that it will offer the most expansive collection of free classes since it first launched in June 2018.