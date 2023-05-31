Outdoor Media Association Welcomes Three New Members

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today announced that Certeq, S&J Media Group and Stockland have joined the association as its newest members.

Certeq is an OOH supplier who specialises in large-scale IT and AV systems integration services. Their rapidly growing portfolio across transport, retail and hospitality sectors in both Australia and abroad means they add value for their clients at all levels of the digital space.

“We are positioned to offer the OMA and other members our combined decades of specialist technical expertise. Our unique offering in the OOH ecosystem means we have the knowledge to service those advertisers looking for an edge over their competitors, and we’re looking forward to supporting the industry and sharing that knowledge,” said Ross Barnes, director, Certeq.

S&J Media Group is a leading media company specialising in interior transit advertising on Melbourne Metro and Queensland Rail. With a strong focus on innovation and creativity, S&J Media Group advertises to the modern connected consumer when they are in a captive environment with time to engage.

“Our team is excited to join the industry body at this time of growth and expansion. The S&J Media advertising proposition works well with other Outdoor formats, to prime and also drive action through mobile. Having our locations measured in MOVE 2.0 alongside other OMA members will provide greater opportunities for strategic planning and buying,” said Deane Goodwill, CEO, S&J Media Group.

Stockland, one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups, is also a natural fit for the OMA, with a portfolio of retail, workplace and logistics properties as well as masterplanned communities across the country. Stockland is uniquely positioned to offer advertisers prominent media space that will expand the suite of Out of Home (OOH) options for clients.

“Our diverse portfolio of properties provides a unique solution for the needs of advertisers in a highly competitive space. Our OMA membership will deliver our organisation insights and connections into the OOH industry and drive the development of our product offerings through our Stockland S Connect client campaigns and initiatives into the future,” said Lisa King, national manager, S Connect at Stockland.

“The diversity of industry expertise across the member cohort continues to strengthen our position as the representative voice for Out of Home,” said Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO, OMA. “Our investment into audience measurement and our unified approach demonstrates enormous value for members and the growth of the industry.”

OMA members have access to a range of benefits, including audience measurement, industry research, advocacy, and networking opportunities.