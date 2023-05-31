Outdoor Media Association Welcomes Three New Members
The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today announced that Certeq, S&J Media Group and Stockland have joined the association as its newest members.
Certeq is an OOH supplier who specialises in large-scale IT and AV systems integration services. Their rapidly growing portfolio across transport, retail and hospitality sectors in both Australia and abroad means they add value for their clients at all levels of the digital space.
“We are positioned to offer the OMA and other members our combined decades of specialist technical expertise. Our unique offering in the OOH ecosystem means we have the knowledge to service those advertisers looking for an edge over their competitors, and we’re looking forward to supporting the industry and sharing that knowledge,” said Ross Barnes, director, Certeq.
S&J Media Group is a leading media company specialising in interior transit advertising on Melbourne Metro and Queensland Rail. With a strong focus on innovation and creativity, S&J Media Group advertises to the modern connected consumer when they are in a captive environment with time to engage.
“Our team is excited to join the industry body at this time of growth and expansion. The S&J Media advertising proposition works well with other Outdoor formats, to prime and also drive action through mobile. Having our locations measured in MOVE 2.0 alongside other OMA members will provide greater opportunities for strategic planning and buying,” said Deane Goodwill, CEO, S&J Media Group.
Stockland, one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups, is also a natural fit for the OMA, with a portfolio of retail, workplace and logistics properties as well as masterplanned communities across the country. Stockland is uniquely positioned to offer advertisers prominent media space that will expand the suite of Out of Home (OOH) options for clients.
“Our diverse portfolio of properties provides a unique solution for the needs of advertisers in a highly competitive space. Our OMA membership will deliver our organisation insights and connections into the OOH industry and drive the development of our product offerings through our Stockland S Connect client campaigns and initiatives into the future,” said Lisa King, national manager, S Connect at Stockland.
“The diversity of industry expertise across the member cohort continues to strengthen our position as the representative voice for Out of Home,” said Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO, OMA. “Our investment into audience measurement and our unified approach demonstrates enormous value for members and the growth of the industry.”
OMA members have access to a range of benefits, including audience measurement, industry research, advocacy, and networking opportunities.
Please login with linkedin to commentOutdoor Media Association
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Thursday Edition
The curtain falls again on another tremendous Cannes In Cairns. As B&T journos everywhere say, "Thank f@ck that's over."
Westpac & DDB Sydney Celebrate “A Beautiful Partnership” For Origin One
Didn't think we saw the Westpac logo quite as much as we should've in last night's game? Grab even more with this.
Leo’s CEO Emma Montgomery Departs To Take Up Role As DDB Chicago’s New Boss
Leo's CEO Emma Montgomery is off to the Windy City, Chicago, for a new role. Has all but dispensed with the beehive.
The Works Becomes First Major Aussie Agency To Make Serious AI Play
Expect to see a lot more people in adland with acne, asthma puffers & Monster cans as it transitions to a new AI world.
Imagination Director Heath Campanaro Departs For New Charity Start-Up
Always wanted to throw it all in for some wild, crazy dream? Be inspired here or the hell of living in a campervan.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Just Shy Of Two Million, As Maroons Wow Adelaide
B&T found ourselves screaming at the TV last night. It wasn't Origin but that fool's boeuf bourguignon on MasterChef.
AI, VR & Terrible Client Pitches All Cop A Roasting In Relatable Work For “Bullshit-Free” Software Firm
Is the only good thing about any client meeting the sandwiches or Pellegrino that magically appears? You'll love this.
BOQ Launches Financial Fitness Program With Ambassador Olympian Ariarne Titmus Via The Inside Job
Take your lunch from theft out of the office fridge to homemade toasted cheese with these handy financial tips.
Reprise & Monash Uni Partnership Offers Students Industry Experience With 12-Week Program
B&T often entertains students on work experience who learn valuable life skills such as toilet hygiene & the lunch run.
Mediabrands Restructures Mediahub Leadership, As Sue Squillace Returns As Mediahub CEO
With petunias that are the pride of the entire street, Sue Squillace returns from gardening leave for role at Mediahub.
XXXX Celebrates Queenslanders’ Pride In Origin Via Thinkerbell
Can this possibly get any more Queensland? Origin, XXXX, Darren Lockyer and all delivered by its Sydney agency.
Alchemy One Wins Aussie Pet Food Brand Lyka’s Media
If you think we're running that cute dog photo just so you'll go all gooey & dribbly, you're seeing straight through us.
UnLtd and EssenceMediacom Unveil “Dolly’s Dream” Campaign To Highlight Bullying
No one likes to shine a light on agencies doing good like B&T. We leave the nasty, redundancy stuff to Mumbrella.
Wavemaker & Palmolive Shine A Light On First Nations Growers
Wavemaker proves it's not only omnichannel but offers cross functionality across the entire funnel by releasing an ad.
Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
Did you miss Stan Grant's powerful Cannes In Cairns address? Pull on a Hawaiian number and relive it all here.
Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
Things might be a tad difficult at 10 at the present moment, but not so bad they've had to resort to bringing Rove back.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
If B&T's TV ratings are a snapshot of the nation, we like news, unscrupulous tradies, game shows & glorified home cooks.
“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
Enjoy the last of our Cannes In Cairns wraps here. For we are now being violently ill on a reef tour somewhere.
Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.
Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore And Tommy Little Descend On Cairns
Aussie radio royalty takeover the Cannes In Cairns stage. We would've invited Alan if he would ever return calls.
“Monumental Decline!” Bud Light Pledges $300K Support For LGBTQI+ Causes, As Brand Set To Relinquish #1 Spot
It's your now daily dose of Bud Light disaster news. It's a bit like Bold & The Beautiful when Hunter rooted Ridge.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles Defamation With News, As Seven Nabs The Rights To Tell-All Interview
As there are just so many lawyers involved in this, B&T would prefer to remind you it's tax time in little over a month.
TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]
Initiative’s Melissa Fein Brands Netflix’s Advertising Launch “Flaccid” At Cannes In Cairns
Cannes In Cairns delegates have been subjected to the word "flaccid". More disappointingly, not a single giggle either.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For Netflix Series FUBAR
Such is B&T's love of Schwarzenegger flicks we can even quote lines from 'Terminator 17: Milking It For All It's Worth'.
Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events
Climate Council unveils plans to end fossil fuel sports sponsorship. As Gina declares: "Not so fast, my pretties!"
Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day (& Coke) For Pepsi Max
Are you one of those "Pepsi's better than Coke" people? Life is just too short to continue to be that f@cking annoying.
GroupM New Zealand Nabs Apparent Sydney’s John Halpin For CEO Role
Aussie John Halpin takes up GroupM NZ CEO role. And that's despite it being a Rugby World Cup year.
BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
There's one thing to be said about an actual Sirens statuette, they'd make a terrific hood ornament for the car.
Stan Grant: “We Are Feeding Hate Into The Bloodstream Of Our Society”
It was standing room only for Stan Grant's Cannes In Cairns presentation. However, you can recline in comfort with this.
Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
It's yet more exclusive news breaking out of Cannes In Cairns. Not to mention B&T losing our trunks in hotel pool.
Seven’s Mel Hopkins: “The Funnel Is From The 80s, We Need To Move On”
Miss one of the top Cannes In Cairns sessions from this morning? Here it is again sans any saved questions at the end.
How To Win Your Next Pitch: Sparrow, Jen Davidson & Graham Webster Weigh-In At Cannes In Cairns
During your last pitches did you come 7th, 9th, 15th and 33rd? Slide your way up the winner's pole with these pro tips.
Do Most Agencies Hate Their Clients? Industry Bigwigs Spill The Dirt At Cannes In Cairns
'You can't ask that panel' is the highlight of Cannes In Cairns. Pool limbo & mojito chug competitions aside, that is.
Wunderman Thompson Goes On Hiring Spree
Once again the advertising industry, organic bakeries & independent cinemas doing their bit in soaking up hipster staff.
SEEK Unveils New Brand Campaign “The SEEKRET” Via TBWA\Melbourne
Want to really test your employer's commitment? Why not constantly peruse the SEEK site during work hours.