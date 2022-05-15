oOh!media Launches POLY To Improve Outdoor Creativity

oOh!media Launches POLY To Improve Outdoor Creativity
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



oOh!media has launched POLY, a new creative and content innovation hub to inspire advertisers and agencies to push the out of home creative boundaries and capture more of consumers’ attention on the move.

POLY works with marketing and agency partners to develop and enhance campaign ideas and content solutions that demand consumers’ attention when they are on the move.

View the POLY launch video below:

Neil Ackland (pictured below), POLY CEO and chief content, marketing and creative officer, oOh! said: “We are living in the attention economy and with the explosion in media channels, platforms and environments all begging for our attention, Out of Home stands out as being totally different to every other channel.

“We know from Analytics Partners research that over 40% of the return on investment in Out of Home is down to the creative. Working with agencies and advertisers, POLY’s mission is to unlock that creative power and connect the dots between Out of Home and digital platforms to capture consumer attention and improve campaign ROI.”

POLY draws on oOh!’s scale, data and insights and brings together a passionate team of creative thinkers and enablers, experienced in bringing bold ideas to life to maximise the impact of Out of Home creativity.

Ackland added: “Digital Out of Home continues to change the creative game offering a new canvas that can adapt dynamically with immediacy and speed. This provides exciting opportunities to bring new creativity to life for agencies and advertisers.”

A targeted marketing campaign launching POLY will run across oOh!’s network in media and creative agency office towers. Further announcements on new talent will be made shortly.

Please login with linkedin to comment

oOh!Media POLY

Latest News

National Indigenous Television (NITV) Will Now Broadcast To 12 Markets
  • Media

National Indigenous Television (NITV) Will Now Broadcast To 12 Markets

National Indigenous Television (NITV) will move from broadcasting one signal nationally to begin broadcasting to 12 markets from tomorrow, Tuesday 17 May. The move to a 12 market split transmission – across the five metros and seven regional markets – will support NITV in delivering more targeted programming, including news, sport and weather, tailored for […]

CMO Livestream Saw Joe Escobedo And Leandro Perez ‘Confess’ Marketing Secrets To Audience
  • Marketing
  • Media

CMO Livestream Saw Joe Escobedo And Leandro Perez ‘Confess’ Marketing Secrets To Audience

CMO’s latest in a series of livestream broadcasts, dubbed “Confessions,” featured Esco Media CEO & chief editor, Joe Escobedo, and Salesforce VP and CEO for APAC, Leandro Perez, share their insights on the marketing industry and took on a difficult Q&A from the audience. Escobedo, hosted the presentation, introduced Perez to the viewers as a […]

News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns
  • Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns

News Corp Australia has announced details of its second annual Indigenous Sport Month which aims to highlight and celebrate Indigenous Australian participation and excellence in sport. News Corp Australia’s support of the annual AFL and NRL Indigenous Rounds is a key priority for the company’s sport newsrooms across the country. With the launch of the […]

Twitter CEO Tries To Cut Back On Costs By Cutting Ties With Some Of Its Top Executives
  • Technology

Twitter CEO Tries To Cut Back On Costs By Cutting Ties With Some Of Its Top Executives

Popular social media platform Twitter has let go of two of its highest executives, general manager of consumer products Kayvon Beykpour and general manager of revenue Bruce Falck, as the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal has also announced a pause on further hires. Beykpour, who had been with the social media giant for seven years, announced […]

Berlin, Germany - 05 28 2016: Apple iPhone 6s screen with social media applications Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Youtube, Snapchat, Vimeo, LinkedIn, Pinterest, WhatsApp etc.
  • Technology

Study Shows Over 1.5 Million Apps On Apple And Google Stores Could Soon Be Taken Down

A recent report by analyst firm Pixalate made the startling revelation that there’s an incredibly high number of applications on both the Apple App Store and Google Play store which haven’t been updated in over two years, leaving them exposed to the new changes in policy. According to what both Apple and Google have set […]

Navii To Help Small Businesses Get Tech-Savvy With $3 Million In Digital Tools, Via Government-Funded Digital Launch Pad Program
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Navii To Help Small Businesses Get Tech-Savvy With $3 Million In Digital Tools, Via Government-Funded Digital Launch Pad Program

Navii is giving away over $3m in digital support tools for small businesses through a new government-backed Digital Launch Pad Program, with 12 months of expert support and coaching is available to 500 small businesses. To ensure no business gets left behind, Navii is also putting over 10,000 digital tools and course packages up for […]