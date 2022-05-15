oOh!media Launches POLY To Improve Outdoor Creativity

oOh!media has launched POLY, a new creative and content innovation hub to inspire advertisers and agencies to push the out of home creative boundaries and capture more of consumers’ attention on the move.

POLY works with marketing and agency partners to develop and enhance campaign ideas and content solutions that demand consumers’ attention when they are on the move.

View the POLY launch video below:

Neil Ackland (pictured below), POLY CEO and chief content, marketing and creative officer, oOh! said: “We are living in the attention economy and with the explosion in media channels, platforms and environments all begging for our attention, Out of Home stands out as being totally different to every other channel.

“We know from Analytics Partners research that over 40% of the return on investment in Out of Home is down to the creative. Working with agencies and advertisers, POLY’s mission is to unlock that creative power and connect the dots between Out of Home and digital platforms to capture consumer attention and improve campaign ROI.”

POLY draws on oOh!’s scale, data and insights and brings together a passionate team of creative thinkers and enablers, experienced in bringing bold ideas to life to maximise the impact of Out of Home creativity.

Ackland added: “Digital Out of Home continues to change the creative game offering a new canvas that can adapt dynamically with immediacy and speed. This provides exciting opportunities to bring new creativity to life for agencies and advertisers.”

A targeted marketing campaign launching POLY will run across oOh!’s network in media and creative agency office towers. Further announcements on new talent will be made shortly.