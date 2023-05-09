One In Five Aussie Households Cancel Streaming Services To Save Money

One in five Australian households have cancelled streaming service subscriptions to save money, with viewers looking to cancel Netflix first, then Optus Sport and Disney+.

In fact, 22.7 per cent of people cancel Netflix first, despite the firm introducing its cheaper ad-supported pricing tier late last year. Meanwhile, 16.2 per cent of viewers cancel Optus Sport first, followed by Disney+, Stan and Kayo at 15.1 per cent, 9.5 per cent, and 8.3 per cent, respectively.

“We know that many Australians are looking to make their household budgets stretch to the max and are reducing their spending on small luxuries such as takeout and weekend trips,” said Chris Ford, general manager of media and communications at Compare the Market, which carried out the research.

“Ditching in-home entertainment is another easy way households are keeping costs down.”

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Binge and Paramount are the streaming services viewers are least likely to cancel first.

Gen Z is the most likely demographic group to ditch streaming services first, with 27.7 per cent having ditched a streaming service, followed by 24 per cent of millennials and 21.9 per cent of gen X.

Baby boomers, meanwhile, were the least likely to give up their TV streaming services, with just 12.5 per cent cancelling a service. However, they also pay the least for streaming services.