Olivia Styles Reigns Supreme! Do You Have What It Takes To Beat Her? Find Out With B&T’s Friday Quiz!

Congratulations Olivia Styles, digital media specialist at Dominos for taking out the top prize in last weeks quiz! Do you have what it takes to win this week?

It’s been all Taylor Swift all week but have you been paying attention to everything else? Try your luck below for your chance to win!

Got 100%? Share your results with us and you could be in with a chance to win a $100 BWS or Jimmy Brings voucher.