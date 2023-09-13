NOVA Entertainment Promotes Mandi Tapp To Brisbane Sales Director

NOVA Entertainment today announced the promotion of Mandi Tapp (lead image) to Brisbane sales director, following almost 14 years in the business, including most recently her role leading the local direct sales team.

Tapp began at Nova in 2010 as business development manager and has been a leader in the Brisbane commercial space ever since. Tapp’s new role will see her responsible for the day-to-day sales function in the Brisbane market as they continue to provide clients with innovative all-of-audio solutions across NOVA’s radio brands (Nova 1069 and Smooth), streaming and podcast assets.

Tapp will report into Antonell Doyle, whose role as commercial director for Perth will now extend to include the Brisbane market.

Antonell Doyle spoke to Tapp’s promotion and the anticipation of working with her on evolving and executing NOVA Brisbane’s commercial strategy.

Doyle said, “I’m thrilled to announce Mandi’s promotion to Sales Director. During an exhaustive search for a commercial leader in such an important market for NOVA Entertainment, Mandi was an exceptional candidte. Her success in getting this new role is a reflection of her outstanding leadership, commercial acumen and market knowledge.

“Mandi’s understanding of the local commercial landscape is second to none, and her ability to drive business outcomes for clients is a true testament to her ability to take on this new role. I look forward to working with Mandi and I know she is ready to take the Brisbane Commercial team to the next level.”

As commercial director for both Perth and Brisbane, Doyle will now be bringing her experience and leadership to a new state. Doyle’s exceptional achievements include the successful launch of Smooth FM on DAB+ in Perth, NOVA’s leadership of the WA digital audio market as well as her role as Market Lead of NOVA’s market-leading Perth team.

Nicole Bence, NOVA Entertainment chief commercial officer, said that the appointment of both leaders illustrated the commercial strength of the business.

Bence said, “The announcements of both Mandi and Antonell are extremely exciting for our Commercial Team nationally. I have full confidence in Mandi’s ability to lead the team on the ground in Brisbane and know her experience and knowledge of the market is a true asset to both our team and our clients.

“I am delighted that Antonell will be taking her talent and expertise to the East Coast, where I know her leadership will be invaluable. Antonell leads an incredibly high performing sales team in Perth, who are clear leaders in the market. Her lateral thinking and strong understanding of the media eco-system means she delivers solutions designed to grow our clients’ businesses. I look forward to her extending this capability to Brisbane.”