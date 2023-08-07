Nine Unveils Its Latest Radio & Audio Internship Program

Nine’s talk radio stations have launched the next round of the highly successful internship program, designed to discover and mentor the next generation of radio professionals.

The six-week internships are offered at each station: Sydney’s 2GB, Melbourne’s 3AW, Brisbane’s 4BC and 6PR in Perth, and are paid positions, with the opportunity to lead to employment.

Now in its fifth round, the program provides interns with invaluable hands-on experience across a broad range of skills, including radio production, broadcasting, journalism and social media. They will also benefit from a comprehensive understanding of what it’s like to work in a leading radio and audio business, with support from some of the best talent in the industry.

Tom Malone (lead image), managing director of Nine Radio, said: “Nine’s radio and audio internship program has unearthed some exceptional talent within the industry – from a range of different backgrounds – and I can’t wait to see who we discover next.”

“The volume and quality of applications continues to increase with each round of the program, which shows the next generation understands the value and strength of live and local talk radio, and they are excited to be part of its future.”

Previous Nine radio and audio intern, Ray Shindoo, said: “I had such a wonderful experience interning at 4BC. I had the chance to work with all the different radio programs as well as the newsroom, where I got to write news scripts, interview sources, practice reading news, and communicate with the radio listeners. I loved the hands-on nature of the internship as it helped me develop and polish my skills.”

Former intern, Juliet Rayner, said: “In pursuing an internship with 2GB, I was awarded a safe space to learn and grow, whilst also being paid – a very rare opportunity in the Australian media landscape. While I moved between teams weekly, I had constant contact with my supervisor, who ensured I was connected to the new team and had all the information I needed before starting each week. I never once felt like my role was to grab coffees or sit quietly in the corner. I was encouraged and given incredible opportunities for continued work with 2GB which I am very grateful for.”

This is the second of three internship rounds that will run in 2023. Applications close on 18 August, with successful applicants commencing in mid-September.



To apply in your city, click on the link below:

Sydney – 2GB

Melbourne – 3AW

Brisbane – 4BC

Perth – 6PR