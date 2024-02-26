Nine Appoints Ian De Vlieger As Director Of Enterprise Technology Services

Nine Appoints Ian De Vlieger As Director Of Enterprise Technology Services
Nine has appointed Ian De Vlieger (pictured) as director of enterprise technology services.

De Vlieger will join Nine’s technology leadership team and report to chief information and technology officer, Memo Hayek.

De Vlieger is a senior IT professional with more than two decades of industry experience and will take on a strategic role at Nine, overseeing responsibility for its IT Service Management, Digital Workplace/End User Compute, and Applications Support teams.

As director of enterprise technology services, De Vlieger will be instrumental in driving the convergence of Nine’s technology and business objectives to continue to deliver world-class experiences for audiences, partners and employees, leading into the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.

Prior to joining Nine, De Vlieger has held senior IT roles at a range of major corporations, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Coca-Cola Amatil, Ausgrid, Wesfarmers and Qantas.

Hayek said: “Ian is an exceptional leader with proven success in leading teams to deliver innovative IT solutions and drive optimal commercial outcomes. His expertise has been honed in dynamic IT environments across aviation, energy, FMCG and managed services, and he brings a customer-first approach to developing and implementing IT strategies that will be invaluable at Nine. We look forward to him joining the team.”

On his new role, De Vlieger said: “I’m delighted to join the Nine team during this exciting time with the Olympics and Paralympics fast approaching. I look forward to working with the technology teams and the broader business to deliver innovative digital solutions for our customers.”

De Vlieger commences his new did today.




