News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan

News Corp Australia today launches its new Reconciliation Action Plan.

News Corp’s intention is to help further its long-standing commitment to tell the stories that can make a positive difference to the lives and communities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Today’s launch, occurring at all News Corp Australia’s work sites, features The Advertiser’s Indigenous reporter Douglas Smith talking with Kids news editor Di Jenkins about his life-story and role as Indigenous reporter at The Advertiser. It includes a focus on the two-year investigation Douglas led to produce the hit, seven-episode True Crime Australia podcast Dying Rose.

Dying Rose investigates the deaths of six Indigenous women and girls across two states and one territory. News Corp Australasia’s executive chairman Michael Miller said Dying Rose exemplified the best of the company’s journalism and impactful storytelling, underlining the importance of its new RAP – its fourth since 2011 – the same year that RAPs were established to embed the principles and purpose of reconciliation.

“Dying Rose exposes again that as a nation we still have a long row to hoe when it comes to reconciliation and equality,” Miller said.

“Our Reconciliation Action Plan is a small step in the right direction.” News Corp Australia community ambassador Penny Fowler said the RAP outlined how the company would help break down barriers between the broader community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

“We aim to deepen engagement, promote understanding and build long term and sustainable relationships,” Fowler said. “It is not a short term vision, It is not a token gesture, it is a sincere and genuine commitment.” Fowler said the company’s commitment to Indigenous Australia can be seen every day in its journalism.

“Our suite of media brands report extensively, and often exclusively, on the challenges and opportunities facing Indigenous Australians. Our mastheads celebrate the unique diversity that comprises Indigenous cultures and communities like no other.”

Fowler also pointed to the company’s work with various organisations including The Clontarf Foundation, the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, Career Trackers and the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation.

Miller agreed: “Our long-term vision here at News is to break down barriers, and through respect, understanding and telling stories that matter- such as Douglas’s podcast, we can contribute to recognition and reconciliation.

“While there have been gains such as land rights and native title legislation, targeted healthcare, and cultural preservation, there are still obvious disparities and social inequity that need to be addressed and solutions found.

“In a just, equitable and reconciled Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders will have the same life chances and choices as non-Indigenous Australians. This is what we need to work towards.”

Reconciliation Australia’s chief executive officer, Karen Mundine commended the company on its new RAP. “By enabling and empowering staff to contribute to this process, News Corp Australia will ensure shared and cooperative success in the long term.

Who will be the next chair of the ABC? Stan Grant

Kim Williams

Peter Tonagh

Danny Gilbert

Gabrielle Trainor

Jane Caro

Abbie Chatfield

Anna Bligh

Julia Gillard

Alan Jones Vote