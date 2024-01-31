New Commercial Leadership At JCDecaux: Bronwyn Clementson To Replace Andrew Hines

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux Australia has appointed Bronwyn Clementson to the newly created role of executive general manager – commercial. Bronwyn will join the company’s nine-strong executive leadership team effective from 1 February 2024.

“With 14 years of dedicated service at JCDecaux and APN Outdoor (APNO), Bronwyn Clementson’s rich history, diverse experience and strong partner relationships make her the perfect choice to step into this executive leadership role. With expertise in digital developments and delivering strong commercial outcomes across airport and transport contracts, experience managing contracts through global disruptions such as the GFC and COVID, and strong relationships with all our major commercial partners, Bronwyn is ideally placed to lead the commercial arm of our business,” said Steve O’Connor, CEO JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand.

Clementson has extensive commercial experience in Out-of-Home media, having started as a commercial executive at APNO then becoming digital and strategic director. In 2019, Clementson became JCDecaux’s group commercial director managing the NSW and Airport contracts, before being promoted, in 2021, to general manager – commercial, responsible for leading commercial tenders, commercial partnerships and delivering quality media solutions.

Clementson has established herself as a key figure in maintaining strong relationships with contract partners and authorities. She has consistently delivered commercial outcomes and revenue commitments.

“I am honoured and excited to take on this new role. JCDecaux has been a significant part of my professional journey, and I look forward to leading the accomplished Commercial team and contributing to the continued success of the company, and that of all our commercial partners,” said Clementson.

The news comes after chief operating officer Andrew Hines announced his decision to step down after an illustrious 30-year tenure at JCDecaux and APNO. Andrew is a stalwart of the business and will remain with JCDecaux during the transition period until 30 April 2024.

“I want to give my sincere thanks to Andrew for his incredible work. He has had a stellar 30-year career in Out-of-Home, working with JCDecaux and previously APNO. Andy played a leading role in the creation of APNO in 2004 and its integration with JCDecaux when we acquired the business in 2018. He has consistently helped to drive commercial success for our business, building strong and cohesive Commercial and Operations teams along the way. There are too many achievements to name, but I wish him all the best for his year off and whatever comes next,” said O’Connor.