Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To Celebrate Australia

Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To Celebrate Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Every community has a story to celebrate: Nestlé Professional continues to ‘Celebrate Australia’ with a new limited-edition range.

Nestlé Professional partners with local Rotary Clubs for ‘Celebrate Australia’ campaign’s second year, showcasing six new Aussie towns.

Iconic Australian brand Milo has joined Nescafé Blend 43 in the second iteration of the ‘Celebrate
Australia campaign by Nestlé Professional. The campaign features six new limited-edition tins in the
range.

Three towns are featured on 1kg tins of Nescafé Blend 43: Alice Springs, Boorowa and Mandurah.
Another three towns, Charters Towers, Burnie, and Geelong are displayed on 1.9kg tins of Milo. Each
tin displays an illustration of an event or a unique community story that brings people together – just
like a cup of Nescafé Blend 43 or Milo does.

As part of the ‘Celebrate Community Spirit’ collection, Nestlé Professional has continued its
partnership with Rotary Clubs to support the six selected towns.

Nestlé Professional Oceania General Manager, Scott Stuckmann, said, “Australian community spirit fuels our nation, and we believe so many Aussie communities have a story worth celebrating. Nestlé Professional is proud to continue our partnership with Rotary to help support the people, businesses, and communities across Australia.

“Each town chosen to be illustrated on our limited-edition range uniquely embodies community spirit and unity. Nothing brings people together like a sporting event, and Milo joining the Celebrate Australia campaign in 2022 puts the spotlight on community sporting events across the country,”

Nescafé Blend 43 and Milo are uniquely Australian brands that have been enjoyed by Aussies for
generations. Both brands are engrained in community stories from young to old.

In the past 12 months, the Nestlé Gympie factory has produced almost 2 billion cups of Nescafé Blend
43, and the Nestlé Smithtown Milo factory has produced almost 460 million cups of Milo in Australia.
Combined, almost 400 million cups of Nescafé Blend 43 and Milo have been enjoyed by Aussie
workers, in workplaces, across Australia.

Local Rotary Clubs in the six towns have each received a $5,000 grant from Nestlé Professional to
invest in a community initiative important to each town. These initiatives include providing food
supplies in disadvantaged communities in Geelong, supporting a project supplying medical equipment
to the Alice Springs Hospital Paediatric Ward, to providing shelter and seating around popular town
walking tracks.

Heather Chong, past district governor of Rotary Tasmania said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Nestlé Professional and put the spotlight on six incredible towns. These donations will go on to support so many Australian communities, via Rotary, across the country,”

Nestlé Professional has also gifted the selected Rotary Clubs with more than 384 tins each to be used
for Clubs to on-sell, or donate, with any profits retained by each Club, to the community.

The ‘Celebrate Australia’ collection will be available from October 2022.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Milo Nestle

Latest News

Why Content Is Now King Of All Kings In Search
  • Opinion

Why Content Is Now King Of All Kings In Search

In this guest post, Tug’s SEO director Darran Hong (lead image) confirms the old mantra that “content is king” when it comes to Google’s new SEO requirements and brand’s search marketing… The search marketing landscape continues its evolutionary trajectory, and in order to stay at the top of its game, Google has introduced another algorithm […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Meta Beefs Up Metaverse for Work and Social Life, Launches NBCUniversal Collab
  • Media
  • Technology

Meta Beefs Up Metaverse for Work and Social Life, Launches NBCUniversal Collab

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and leading evangelist of the metaverse, has revealed it is bringing new VR tools and features to work and social media. It also announced a new VR collaboration with NBCUniversal. During its Meta Connect event, the company said that, when its Meta Quest 2 VR headset launched two years […]

Sonic Branding “The Undisputed Key” for Banks & Fintech Targeting Gen Z
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Sonic Branding “The Undisputed Key” for Banks & Fintech Targeting Gen Z

amp sound branding, says that sonic branding is “the undisputed key” for banks and fintech companies targeting the next generation of consumers in the fourth edition of its quarterly editorial periodical, amplify. Each edition of the trade publications features data-driven deep dives on specific sectors and their sonic output, with this fourth release targeting the […]

Google Launches Career Certificates to Give Aussies Digital Skills
  • Technology

Google Launches Career Certificates to Give Aussies Digital Skills

Google has launched a new Career Certificates initiative to provide Australians with high-demand digital skills with companies including Australia Post, Woolworths Group, and Canva recognising the micro-credential qualifications (lead image: Mel Silva, managing director, Google Australia). The flexible three- to six-month online courses focus on high growth technology areas of IT support, data analytics, project […]

Pamela Anderson Swaps Playboy For Home Renovations In New Foxtel Reality Show
  • Media

Pamela Anderson Swaps Playboy For Home Renovations In New Foxtel Reality Show

Global icon Pamela Anderson taking a break from Hollywood life and returning to her roots, as she embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property. Anderson’s passion for design and gift for renovating spaces has inspired her to redevelop the six-acre waterfront property on Vancouver Island, which she purchased from her late grandmother […]

Yahoo Mail Gets A Helpful Update To Improve Productivity
  • Media
  • Technology

Yahoo Mail Gets A Helpful Update To Improve Productivity

Yahoo has announced the launch of new features for Yahoo Mail, providing consumers with ‘first-to-market’ experiences for their inbox, to save time and improve productivity. Yahoo Mail’s new updates meet the needs of consumers who are doing more online since the pandemic and want to manage and personalise their inboxes to support their digital lifestyle. […]

The Media Shop & Broadsign Team Up To Fuel Growth
  • Media

The Media Shop & Broadsign Team Up To Fuel Growth

Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, and Australian outdoor media company The Media Shop has announced a partnership that will fuel the growth of TMS’ network of retail signage. TMS is leveraging the Broadsign Platform to streamline ad sales and manage and distribute content across its expanding display network, including IGNITE, a new collection […]

On Leadership, Words & Andrew Thorburn
  • Opinion

On Leadership, Words & Andrew Thorburn

Freelance consultant Daniel Bluzer-Fry (lead image) highlights the need to consider language in the way leaders respond, not simply the beliefs leaders espouse when it comes to leadership… There’s never a dull moment in the AFL and I love watching a ‘religious freedom’ flashpoint explode in a corporate landscape dripping with DEI ideas, discourse and […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine