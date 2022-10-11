Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To Celebrate Australia

Every community has a story to celebrate: Nestlé Professional continues to ‘Celebrate Australia’ with a new limited-edition range.

Nestlé Professional partners with local Rotary Clubs for ‘Celebrate Australia’ campaign’s second year, showcasing six new Aussie towns.

Iconic Australian brand Milo has joined Nescafé Blend 43 in the second iteration of the ‘Celebrate

Australia campaign by Nestlé Professional. The campaign features six new limited-edition tins in the

range.

Three towns are featured on 1kg tins of Nescafé Blend 43: Alice Springs, Boorowa and Mandurah.

Another three towns, Charters Towers, Burnie, and Geelong are displayed on 1.9kg tins of Milo. Each

tin displays an illustration of an event or a unique community story that brings people together – just

like a cup of Nescafé Blend 43 or Milo does.

As part of the ‘Celebrate Community Spirit’ collection, Nestlé Professional has continued its

partnership with Rotary Clubs to support the six selected towns.

Nestlé Professional Oceania General Manager, Scott Stuckmann, said, “Australian community spirit fuels our nation, and we believe so many Aussie communities have a story worth celebrating. Nestlé Professional is proud to continue our partnership with Rotary to help support the people, businesses, and communities across Australia.

“Each town chosen to be illustrated on our limited-edition range uniquely embodies community spirit and unity. Nothing brings people together like a sporting event, and Milo joining the Celebrate Australia campaign in 2022 puts the spotlight on community sporting events across the country,”

Nescafé Blend 43 and Milo are uniquely Australian brands that have been enjoyed by Aussies for

generations. Both brands are engrained in community stories from young to old.

In the past 12 months, the Nestlé Gympie factory has produced almost 2 billion cups of Nescafé Blend

43, and the Nestlé Smithtown Milo factory has produced almost 460 million cups of Milo in Australia.

Combined, almost 400 million cups of Nescafé Blend 43 and Milo have been enjoyed by Aussie

workers, in workplaces, across Australia.

Local Rotary Clubs in the six towns have each received a $5,000 grant from Nestlé Professional to

invest in a community initiative important to each town. These initiatives include providing food

supplies in disadvantaged communities in Geelong, supporting a project supplying medical equipment

to the Alice Springs Hospital Paediatric Ward, to providing shelter and seating around popular town

walking tracks.

Heather Chong, past district governor of Rotary Tasmania said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Nestlé Professional and put the spotlight on six incredible towns. These donations will go on to support so many Australian communities, via Rotary, across the country,”

Nestlé Professional has also gifted the selected Rotary Clubs with more than 384 tins each to be used

for Clubs to on-sell, or donate, with any profits retained by each Club, to the community.

The ‘Celebrate Australia’ collection will be available from October 2022.