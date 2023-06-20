Nature Adds Six New Faces In Melbourne

Strategic insights consultancy, Nature, today announced the addition of six new people to its Melbourne office, including an associate director, two senior consultants, two analysts and a consultant.

The appointments follow strong business growth and industry-wide recognition in early 2023 for Nature and underlines its commitment to being a B Corp certified business that informs tomorrow by continuous investment in its people.

Nature founder and managing partner, Chris Crook, said: “I’m proud that we continue to be able to attract and sign top-tier talent – the six great people we’ve brought on so far this year are no exception. We continue to put our people at the forefront of our business, and as a result have seen our culture continue to evolve and clients benefit.

“In April this year we were honoured to be recognised as one of Australia and New Zealand’s pioneering businesses in workplace policy and best practice as one of The Australian Financial Review’s Best Places to Work in the Media and Marketing category, and to keep bringing on new people is a testament to that.

“These new people boost our already strong brand credentials and provide our clients with access to the best insights and strategic thinking,” he said.

Antony Lakey joined Nature in March as associate director. Lakey brings with him a decade of experience in data research and analytics in the UK, most recently as associate director at the award-winning Walnut Unlimited. Charlotte Summers joined Nature in February as senior consultant. She previously held positions at Ipsos and MMR in the UK across a variety of food and beverage clients with a strong focus on product testing. Her passion for sustainable product development is a perfect fit for Nature’s B Corp certification and values. Simon (Si) Hunt also joined in February as Senior Consultant.

He was most recently at the London-based tech start-up Streetbees. He is well-versed across consumer research, brand tracking and strategy and AI and machine learning. Shawn Christensen joined the Nature team last week as Consultant after two years with TRA in New Zealand as quantitative consultant. Lakey’s passion for discovering new perspectives and innovative solutions makes him a perfect fit for the team. Nature also welcomes Ruhi Patil from Kantar World Panel in India and Ernest Fu, who recently graduated from Melbourne Business School, as analysts.