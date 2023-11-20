Movember & EasyDNA Partner For ‘Mancestry’ Test Uncover The Greatness In The Mo

A hair from your moustache can now link you to extraordinary Mo’s from history, thanks to a breakthrough scientific test developed by Movember in partnership with EasyDNA and DDB Group Melbourne.

With notable test subjects including Andy Hearnden, Ash Wicks and Sam Draper, the charity is now calling upon more Mo growers to register to have their Mo-hair DNA tested.

Mancestry testing is helping men of today feel more connected; analysing the DNA in their follicles and tracing it to any great moustachioed men in their lineage.

“After the highly successful launch of our global platform ‘The Mo is Calling’, we wanted to harness the power of the ‘stache to build a sense of radical belonging – one that truly unites men around the country,” said Movember global director of brand and content, Hugh Miller.

“EasyDNA is one of Australia’s foremost providers of DNA testing. We’ve partnered with Movember to provide something completely new in the world of DNA,” said EasyDNA scientist, Trevor Tyson.

The Mancestry test involves extracting a few Mo hair samples to be processed by a state-of-the-art laboratory for analysis.

“We look at genetic markers in your DNA and compare them to a database from around the world. This reveals where your ancestors likely lived and their ethnic origins”.

“The family tree of humanity is much more interconnected than we often tend to think. That’s why many of us are distantly related to notable (moustachioed) people from history, from Charlemagne to Ghengis Khan to Eric the Red Mo,” said DDB Melbourne group executive creative director, Psembi Kinstan.

Each Mancestry report provides valuable health insights relevant to geographic heritage, which might just spark some important conversations with healthcare professionals today.

Mo-growers across the nation participating in Movember this year now have a chance to participate in the testing program, with a number of high-profile Australians already submitting their Mo-DNA for Mancestry analysis including:

Andy Hearnden (Andy Cooks)

Ash Wicks

Cam Daddo

Jimmy Smith

Konrad Bień-Stephen

Leigh Drennan (We Got The Chocolates)

Matty J

Mitch Drennan (We Got The Chocolates)

Oleg Markov

Robert “Dipper” DiPierdomenico

Sam Draper

Tom Liberatore

These famous faces, amongst others, will release the results of their Mancestry DNA test in media and socials later in the month.

“Knowing where we come from and who we’re connected to can have a profound effect on our outlook. Now, whether you’re rocking a glorious handlebar, or a humble bit of bum-fluff, Mancestry is proof of your moustache’s power to bring men together and start vital health conversations,” said DDB Melbourne group creative partner, Giles Watson.

Credits

Client: Movember

Global Director of Brand & Content Director: Hugh Miller

Creative Production Manager: Thomas Pike

Global Impact Communications Lead & PR Manager: Kristy Ward

Head of Marketing Campaigns, Australia: Natalie Kirby

Agency: DDB Group Melbourne

Chief Creative Officer: Stephen de Wolf

Group Executive Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan

Group Creative Partner: Giles Watson

Group Creative Partner: James Cowie

Senior Art Director: Charlie Brookes

Senior Copywriter: Carly Dallwitz

Head of Craft: Adam Hengstberger

Head of Content Production: Sonia McLaverty

Content Producer: Edward Connelly

Managing Partner: Toby Beaumont

Business Director: Jenny Thompson

Planning Director: Chris Regan

DNA Testing Partner: EasyDNA

Design and Print Production: Collider Studio

Printing: Peachy Print

Original Music Composition: Burkhard Dallwitz

Sound Studio: Bang Bang

Director: Polly McGregor

Executive Producer: Holli Dee

Sound Designer: Tristan Dewey