Mini Unveils Sydney Mural For Pride & Mardi Gras

As part of its “Big Love Story” campaign which will culminate in a spectacular showcase at the 45th Anniversary of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade this weekend, MINI has unveiled a 9 x 10-metre mural in the heart of Sydney made up of Australian and international Big Love Stories.

The mural was officially unveiled by alumni RuPaul’s Drag Race Drag Queens Maxi Shield and Molly Poppinz and is designed to be an inspirational backdrop to Sydney WorldPride.

Nikesh Gohil, Head of Marketing for MINI ANZ said: “This a special moment for the global LGBTQIA+ community to come together at Sydney WorldPride and celebrate their own Big Love Stories to champion the messages of diversity and inclusion. Our mural is designed to embrace everyone’s unique journeys and encourage one another to inspire positive change and be part of something bigger together.”

Quotes displayed in the mural come from Australia, New Zealand, Spain, South Africa, and the Netherlands. Driven by ‘Friends of MINI’ Maxi Shield and celebrity profile, Casey Donovan, the global community were invited to share their Big Love Story for the chance to win flights, accommodation and tickets to Sydney WorldPride, as well as a money-can’t-buy opportunity to take part in the MINI Parade.

Maxi Shield said: “It’s incredibly moving to see a global showcase of Big Love on display to represent our united community as part of Sydney WorldPride. It’s great to join the MINI team again to continue amplifying these messages of Big Love and encouraging everyone to embrace love is love.”

Expanding on MINI’s “Big Love” philosophy – a global brand attitude that inspires a world of positive action through connection and inclusivity, MINI Australia has also developed a digital platform called “Map of Big Love.” An interactive map of Sydney, it showcases significant sites and local businesses, such as stores, bars, cafes, and restaurants, that are supportive and inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The mural is located at 1 Woodburn St, Redfern (corner of Woodburn and Cleveland St.) and will be displayed throughout the duration of Sydney WorldPride 2023.