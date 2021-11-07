Mindshare Melbourne Wins Jenny Craig’s Digital

Mindshare has been appointed to handle Jenny Craig’s digital media business. The expanded remit comes just three months after Mindshare won the healthy weight loss brand’s traditional media planning and buying.

Mindshare will now take on the full media planning and buying for Jenny Craig, including offline, TV and full digital media buying including, performance media (SEM, Social, Programmatic), and Owned media through SEO.

Mindshare won the TV and offline business with its data-led approach to media and started working with Jenny Craig in July 2021, taking full advantage of the suite of analytics and addressable products within GroupM.

Christian Solomon, managing director Mindshare Melbourne, said: “We are thrilled to announce this extension of our relationship with Jenny Craig. The team at Jenny Craig are very collaborative, brilliant marketers, and an absolute pleasure to work with. They treat their agencies with respect and work collaboratively, and this win demonstrates the trusted partnership we have already built over the short period of time we have been working together. We are so proud to be working with Jenny Craig across their full media offering and connect digital into the existing activity.

“Our amazing Jenny Craig team led by Peta Southcombe, are excited to bring together the best of Mindshare and GroupM right across Jenny Craig’s media business to deliver strong results.”

Michelle Terracciano, Jenny Craig managing director, added: “From day one, the Mindshare team have been an invaluable support to our business. They approached our TV buy with impressive dedication which yielded strong business results in a short time. They have taken the time to really understand our business needs and we have a great working relationship. The decision to award Mindshare the digital media portion of our business was made easy by Chris and the team. We look forward to continuing these positive results into the new year.

Mindshare has been on a winning streak in 2021 as it drives its Good Growth positioning, and has welcomed University of Melbourne, Global Marketplace (Click Frenzy, Power Retail and Click Central), Campari, and retained and extended its decade long partnership with the National Australia Bank.