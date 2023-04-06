Meta Plans To Commercialise Generative AI Tools For Advertisers

Meta Plans To Commercialise Generative AI Tools For Advertisers
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Meta’s chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, has declared that the company intends to start commercialising its generative AI tools before the end of the year — with advertisers as the most important customers.

Bosworth said that Meta’s AI generative AI tools could be used to improve an advert’s effectiveness by telling the advertiser which tools to use when crafting the ad.

Rather than a brand using a single image in an advertising campaign, it could ask the AI to create multiple images designed to appeal to different audiences and save time and money.

Despite establishing its AI research lab a decade ago and being beaten to market by other AI businesses such as OpenAI with its ChatGPT, Bosworth told Nikkei Asia that:

“We feel very confident that … we are at the very forefront. Quite a few of the techniques that are in large language model development were pioneered [by] our teams.

“[I] expect we’ll start seeing some of them [commercialization of the tech] this year. We just created a new team, the generative AI team, a couple of months ago; they are very busy. It’s probably the area that I’m spending the most time [in], as well as Mark Zuckerberg and [chief product officer] Chris Cox.”

Bosworth also said that the tech will be used in, drumroll please, the metaverse!

“So previously, if I wanted to create a 3D world, I needed to learn a lot of computer graphics and programming. In the future, you might be able to just describe the world you want to create and have the large language model generate that world for you. And so it makes things like content creation much more accessible to more people,” he explained.

Bosworth is apparently unperturbed by the open letter and petition signed by the likes of Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak calling for a ban on AI development.

“I think it’s very important to invest in responsible development,” he said, “and we do that kind of investment all the time. However, it’s very hard to stop progress and make the right decisions on what changes you would make. Very often you have to understand how technology evolves before you can know how to protect and make it safe. And so I think, not only is it unrealistic, I don’t think it would be effective.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Meta

Latest News

Nice-looking young caucasian businesswoman using tablet at the desk in modern office
  • Marketing

Readly Achieves Seventy Percent Of Its Sustainability Targets

Digital magazine and newspaper app Readly has announced its latest Sustainability Report with insights into the ESG performance during the past year. The highlights include 24 percent lower travel emission intensity per employee and an 8 percent increase of emissions saved from digital reading on Readly in comparison to the previous year. Overall, 70 percent […]

Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital
  • Technology

Havas Media Acquires Canadian Performance & Data Analytics Agency Noise Digital

Havas has acquired a majority stake in the award-winning media performance and data analytics agency Noise Digital. The acquisition brings one of Canada’s largest & advanced performance, data & analytics agency groups to Havas Media Group. Noise Digital will maintain its brand and integrate into Havas Media Group (HMG) North America under the leadership of […]