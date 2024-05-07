Media-Wize Wins AUSCERT PR Account

Melbourne-based media training and technology and cyber security PR agency, Media-Wize, today announced it has added AUSCERT, one of Australia’s only computer emergency response team’s (CERT), and one of the oldest CERTs in the world as a retainer PR client.

The engagement extends the successful partnership with AUSCERT that has seen Media-Wize produce and host the AUSCERT podcast, “Share today, save tomorrow”. Now in production for series four, the podcast has built a strong following with Australia’s cyber security community and features cutting edge interviews with many senior leaders from around the world.

AUSCERT was founded in 1993 in response to an Australian university student hacking a computer system at NASA. This breach triggered a chain reaction to improve information security. In the early 1990’s three Australian Universities came together and formed AUSCERT – the central source for information security and protection. Today, The University of Queensland has embraced AUSCERT as part of their organisation.

AUSCERT is a not-for-profit, member funded organisation based at The University of Queensland. It provides support to businesses during cyber security incidents, threat intelligence services and ongoing education and development programs.

AUSCERT’s passionate team of leading cyber security experts deliver 24/7 service to more than 500 members spanning education and training, financial and insurance services, information, media and telecommunications and other key sectors alongside a range of comprehensive tools to strengthen cyber security strategic defences.

David Stockdale, director, AUSCERT, says “We are delighted to be undertaking PR for the first time in our 30-year history as we forge into a new era as a trusted ally to assist businesses in the battle against escalating cyber-crime.

“We have been impressed with the calibre of hosting, robust interviews and production work the Media-Wize team has done on our podcast over the past few years and we look forward to expanding our partnership and working together to tell more unique stories and share insights that can help keep our members and the wider industry ahead of adversaries in a dynamic threat landscape.

“The co-founders of Media-Wize bring passion and enthusiasm to their work. Media-Wize offers a senior, hands on, highly experienced team with a solid understanding of PR and media relations and in-depth understanding of cyber security and technology. We are excited to partner together to raise awareness of AUSCERT’s unique offering as a trusted ally in the battle to help Australia reach the goal of being the most cyber secure nation by 2030,” he says.

Anthony Caruana, co-CEO and co-founder of Media-Wize comments, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with AUSCERT and to assist them to bring more stories and advice to the market through a comprehensive media relations program.”

Media-Wize has been Tesserent | Cyber Solutions by Thales agency in ANZ for the past five years. Media-Wize is also delighted with its long-standing partnership representing Zetaris game changing virtual data preparation studio for the past five years in Australia and now expanding to include working as global lead agency, encompassing management of the Zetaris PR program in the United States.

Kathryn Van Kuyk, co-CEO, and co-founder of Media-Wize says, “We are thrilled with the strong results we are achieving for our clients across media training, media relations, content delivery, strategic communications planning, crisis and incident response and podcasts.”

Media-Wize achieved recognition winning CRN’s ‘Best Editorial’ Award 2021 with Tesserent and was a finalist in ‘Best Publicity’ at The Australian Business Book Awards 2021 for its work on The Secure Board Book.

In 2023 Media-Wize was a finalist in the IT Journalism Awards ‘Best Media Relations’ category as voted by Australian IT journalists. In 2024, Media-Wize was a finalist in the Best Corporate Content category with Tesserent at the Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards.