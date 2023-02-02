M&C Saatchi Sydney Promotes Sharon Edmondston To Group Creative Director

M&C Saatchi has promoted Sharon Edmondston from creative director to group creative director.

Edmondston joined M&C Saatchi Sydney in 2015 as creative director, having spent five years at Leo Burnett Sydney.

At M&C, Emondston has led multiple accounts within the group including Optus, Steggles, the Great Barrier Reef Legacy, and RSPCA, as well as co-chairing M&C’s Employee Led Women’s Network.

“Shaz is an outstanding and much-loved leader who truly embodies all that a group CD is. She has connected different parts of our business for the last few years, leaned into our employee lead networks, she identifies brilliant ideas and develops young talent. This promotion couldn’t go to a more deserving creative legend,” said Cam Blackley, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi AUNZ.

Sharon Edmondston added: “There is so much diverse talent across our group, and I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to connect us all to fulfil our clients’ biggest ambitions. We’re at our best when we create positive change at a cultural level – and it takes a village to achieve that. Bring on 2023.”