M&C Saatchi Australia & Minderoo Foundation Launch Campaign Highlighting Atmospheric Plastics

M&C Saatchi Australia has partnered with Minderoo Foundation on a new campaign, “The Plastic Forecast,” to highlight the effect of plastic production on the environment.

With plastic production set to triple by 2060, Minderoo and M&C Saatchi measured plastic as rain to create a new weather metric to demonstrate to the public how much plastic will fall from the sky on any given day.

The campaign has been launched in Paris ahead of the second session of negotiations of the UN’s Plastic Treaty at UNESCO’s headquarters.

“The Plastic Forecast” was developed with the help of scientists at Minderoon and combines research on atmospheric plastic with daily weather forecasts to estimate the daily ‘plastic fall’ in an easy-to-understand report.

The science was brought to life by supporting partner, Collider, which created a suite of 3D plastic clouds that react to the live weather data.

“[As] many plastic particles are so tiny, you cannot always see the plastic waste and pollution that plague this planet. The Plastic Forecast highlights this fact and will undoubtedly strike a chord with the general public. We believe this will be a powerful tool moving forward to generate widespread public support for an ambitious plastics treaty that puts a stop to unsustainable plastic production,” explained Minderoo Foundation’s director of planet portfolio, Dr Tony Worby.

“This is our once-in-a-lifetime chance to change the Plastic Forecast,” said Worby. “We need to reduce virgin fossil fuel plastic production, and the UN Plastic Treaty can do that.”

The Plastic Forecast will hit the streets of Paris, showing up next to weather reports, across social media and in the news to direct viewers to plasticforecast.com. The site will provide live updates on the weight of plastic falling on them that day, with weekly, monthly and yearly figures available.

M&C Saatchi executive creative director, Emma Robbins, said: “Working with Minderoo on an idea that could help change how much plastic the world produces has been an amazing moment for everyone who’s helped shape it. If it sparks a reaction, fuels a conversation and ultimately influences the treaty then we’ve not just created an idea in the world, we’ve created some hope in the world too. And that’s the kind of work you want to get up every day and do.”

The Plastic Forecast is rolling out across Paris now, with more major cities to come.

