M&C Saatchi Australia & Minderoo Foundation Launch Campaign Highlighting Atmospheric Plastics

M&C Saatchi Australia & Minderoo Foundation Launch Campaign Highlighting Atmospheric Plastics
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



M&C Saatchi Australia has partnered with Minderoo Foundation on a new campaign, “The Plastic Forecast,” to highlight the effect of plastic production on the environment.

With plastic production set to triple by 2060, Minderoo and M&C Saatchi measured plastic as rain to create a new weather metric to demonstrate to the public how much plastic will fall from the sky on any given day.

The campaign has been launched in Paris ahead of the second session of negotiations of the UN’s Plastic Treaty at UNESCO’s headquarters.

“The Plastic Forecast” was developed with the help of scientists at Minderoon and combines research on atmospheric plastic with daily weather forecasts to estimate the daily ‘plastic fall’ in an easy-to-understand report.

The science was brought to life by supporting partner, Collider, which created a suite of 3D plastic clouds that react to the live weather data.

“[As] many plastic particles are so tiny, you cannot always see the plastic waste and pollution that plague this planet. The Plastic Forecast highlights this fact and will undoubtedly strike a chord with the general public. We believe this will be a powerful tool moving forward to generate widespread public support for an ambitious plastics treaty that puts a stop to unsustainable plastic production,” explained Minderoo Foundation’s director of planet portfolio, Dr Tony Worby.

“This is our once-in-a-lifetime chance to change the Plastic Forecast,” said Worby. “We need to reduce virgin fossil fuel plastic production, and the UN Plastic Treaty can do that.”

The Plastic Forecast will hit the streets of Paris, showing up next to weather reports, across social media and in the news to direct viewers to plasticforecast.com. The site will provide live updates on the weight of plastic falling on them that day, with weekly, monthly and yearly figures available.

M&C Saatchi executive creative director, Emma Robbins, said: “Working with Minderoo on an idea that could help change how much plastic the world produces has been an amazing moment for everyone who’s helped shape it. If it sparks a reaction, fuels a conversation and ultimately influences the treaty then we’ve not just created an idea in the world, we’ve created some hope in the world too. And that’s the kind of work you want to get up every day and do.”

The Plastic Forecast is rolling out across Paris now, with more major cities to come.

CREDITS

Minderoo

  • Tony Worby – Director, Planet Portfolio
  • Marcus Gover- Director, Plastics Initiative
  • David Ohana – Global Head of Marketing, Brand and Campaigns
  • Angus Ingham – Marketing, Brand and Campaigns Lead
  • Louisa Miller – Social Campaign Specialist
  • Stephen Gaisford – Communications Lead
  • Christina Zimmer – Communications Lead
  • Alex Massey – Media Lead
  • Michael Best – Head of Media
  • Emma Silver – Head of Public Affairs and Advocacy, Plastics
  • Lizzie Fuller – Principal, Global Plastics Treaty, Plastics
  • Axel Darut – Associate, Public Affairs, Plastics

M&C Saatchi

  • Cam Blackley – Chief Creative Officer
  • Emma Robbins – National Executive Creative Director
  • Chris Cheeseman – Creative Director
  • Russel Fox – Creative Director
  • Daniel Borghesi – Senior Copywriter
  • Michael McEwan – CEO
  • Nick Jacobs – Head of Strategy
  • Amy Kousis – Strategy Director
  • Clement Simon -Social Strategy Director
  • Am Lall – Group Account Director
  • Adelaide Hinton – Senior Account Director
  • Gemma Heyes – Executive Integrated Producer
  • Zoe Rixon – Senior Producer

Collider

  • Andrew van der Westhuyzen – Founder / Creative Director
  • Dave Sujono – 3D Designer
  • Hoss Ghonouie – Head of Studio Production

Production

  • Activation Production – ResX
  • Activation Producer – Jeffrey Jaffers
  • Event Management – UNXPCTD
  • Post-production – Resolution Design
  • Audio Production – Bang Bang Studios
  • Music Composition – Sam Hopgood
  • Senior UX Designer – Alexander Beech
  • Design Director / UI Designer – James Jamias
  • Tech Director / Developer – Donald Martinez

Media

Jellyfish

  • Louis Herbier Account Director

Please login with linkedin to comment

M&C Saatchi Minderoo Foundation

Latest News

Professional microphone in radio studio
  • Marketing

John Williams, Steps Down As CEO Of Great Southern Land Media

John Williams, CEO of Great Southern Land Media (GSLM), has announced his decision to step down from his role as chief executive officer of 92.7 MIX FM and 91.9 SEA FM in mid-July. Williams has led both stations on the Sunshine Coast for almost 17 years and is widely acknowledged for his dedication to the […]

TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live
  • Marketing

TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live

TEG, a global leader in live entertainment, sport, ticketing and data, has today announced the acquisition of two International Sports Businesses, Left Field Live and Rugby Live. The principals at Left Field Live and TEG have worked together since 2014, delivering events globally over that period, partnering with some of the biggest brands in sport […]

Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
  • Marketing

Vistar Media Expands APAC Team

Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced a string of new hires across its Australia and Singapore offices to support its ambitious plans in the APAC region. Among the new recruits is marketing manager for APAC, Teegan Gardner (featured image), who will spearhead the company’s marketing operations, focusing […]

How Digital Twins Will Ignite A More Engaging Customer Experience
  • Opinion

How Digital Twins Will Ignite A More Engaging Customer Experience

In this op-ed, Ciaran Park, executive technology director, Australia at R/GA looks into how retailers can make the Digital Twin of a Customer central to their digital strategy. It’s fair to say that retailers have been riding a wave of dramatic shifts, with more uncertainty about changing consumer behaviours and supply chain volatility to come. But […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine