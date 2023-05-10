Matty Johns Stars In New Show “Good Chat”

NewsCast, News Corp Australia’s on-demand audio arm, is now publishing three episodes a week of the popular “The Matty Johns Podcast”, with NRL legend and media personality Matty Johns adding a new show to the line-up, “Good Chat”.

“Good Chat” sees Johns stepping into different genres, interviewing big name talent from the music industry, movies, sport and newsmakers. Released every Monday, upcoming guests include Fat Boy Slim, Sarah Harris and Mick Fanning. Since 2019, every week during the NRL season “The Matty Johns Podcast” publishes NRL Analysis, where Johns and Cooper Cronk analyse the latest in the NRL every Wednesday. On Friday, it’s the Family Episode, which sees Johns at home with his wife Trish and their sons Jack and Cooper bringing listeners into their inner circle with lots of banter and laughs. News Corp Australia’s general manager, Commercial Networks Ainslee Horstman said the podcast had been a phenomenal success for NewsCast over the past three years.

“”The Matty Johns Podcast” is one of the top performing sport podcasts in the country, regularly featuring in the top 25 on the Triton Podcast Ranker,” Horstman said. “With over 400,000 downloads a month the podcast has really gone from strength-to-strength. “Commercially, it has been supported by Neds, Audible, Monday.com and Foxtel. We’re excited to introduce ‘Good Chat’ to the franchise and only see the podcast further growing from here with episodes now published across Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on YouTube.” NewsCast has an extensive podcast portfolio across news, sport, travel, food, lifestyle, health, finance and the popular true crime genre.

About “The Matty Johns Podcast”: “Good Chat” – Mondays Every Monday listeners can tune in to hear Matty Johns in a one-on-one conversation with the most interesting people from the media, entertainment and sport industries. From the stories behind their success to the music and films that define them. Upcoming guests include Waleed Aly, Fat Boy Slim, Sarah Harris, Mick Fanning and Ellyse Perry. NRL Analysis – Wednesdays Matty Johns and Cooper Cronk talking all things NRL – hear the latest from the weekend sport and upcoming games.

This is the audio feed from Johns’ popular Fox Sports Australia show. Family Episode – Fridays Matty Johns and his wife Trish, along with their two sons Jack and Cooper, who both play in the NRL, get together to chat. They bring listeners into their inner circle with behind-the-scenes banter and laughs. Guaranteed good laughs and the boys giving Matty heaps.