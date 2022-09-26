Mango Melbourne Wins PR For Soccer’s A-Leagues

The A-Leagues has appointed Mango Melbourne, part of DDB Group, as its consumer PR agency, following a competitive pitch process.

The A-Leagues represents the pinnacle of professional football in Australia, comprising the men’s, women’s, youth, and e-sports competitions.

The PR partnership is an important part of the recently rebranded A-Leagues’ ambition to drive engagement across each league, grow the competitions, create new sporting heroes for its fan base, and build on football’s position as Australia’s most popular participation sport.

A-Leagues director of strategic communications, Damaris Treasure, said: “Mango impressed us with the ambition and quality of their strategy and creativity. We’re excited to partner with them as we grow the role of football in popular culture and beyond.”

Mango Melbourne managing partner, Alex Lefley, said: “What a win it is to team up with the A-Leagues. We’re looking forward to using the power of PR to engage existing and new football fans and help cement football’s spot in local consciousness and culture.”

A-Leagues joins a Mango client roster filled with iconic brands including New Balance, Funlab, McDonald’s, Australian Radio Network, Unilever, IKEA, and Tourism NT.