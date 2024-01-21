Luke McIlveen Appointed Executive Editor Of Nine’s Metro Mastheads

Nine has today announced the appointment of Luke McIlveen as executive editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday.

Having held high profile and senior roles across various media outlets during a journalism career spanning more than 25 years, McIlveen is uniquely placed to continue to drive public interest journalism that is the bedrock of Nine’s metro mastheads.

McIlveen started his journalism career as a cadet at The Australian, before heading to the press gallery in Canberra as a political reporter. He later held senior roles at The Daily Telegraph and edited The Manly Daily before shifting to digital journalism – where he was the editor-in-chief who took news.com.au to number 1.

Under a joint venture with Nine, McIlveen was the founding editor of The Daily Mail Australia before his most recent role as executive editor at FoxSports, where he oversaw sports broadcasts, panel shows, talent management and digital news.

McIlveen replaces Tory Maguire, who was recently promoted to Managing Director – Publishing.

“Luke is one of Australia’s most senior and experienced editors, and has forged a well-deserved reputation as an industry stand-out when it comes to digital audience expertise,” said Maguire.

“He has a proven track-record leading newsrooms to exceed their targets and is perfectly placed to help drive the continued transformation, innovation and high-quality journalism Nine’s metro mastheads have achieved in recent years. I’m delighted he has agreed to join the team.”

McIlveen said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be leading the talented team of editors and journalists at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WA Today. Nine’s metros represent Australian journalism at its very best across all platforms – and I look forward to building on that momentum.”