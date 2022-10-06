Liverpool FC Teams up With Extreme Networks for “Engaging Fan Experiences”

Liverpool FC Teams up With Extreme Networks for “Engaging Fan Experiences”
Liverpool FC’s iconic Anfield stadium is set to receive a boost to wireless connectivity to power “memorable, engaging fan-centric experiences.”

Reds fans will be delighted that Extreme Networks, a leader in cloud networking has partnered with Verizon Business to bring Wi-Fi 6 access points needed to provide low latency Wi-Fi connectivity to “enable mobile ticketing, cash free concessions, shopping at the team store, video streaming, and other new digital immersive experiences.”

Whether the 50,000 or so scousers who make the trip to Anfield will be impressed with the new tech, remains to be seen. Premier League fans can often be resistant to new technology and what is often perceived as the creeping Americanisation of English soccer.

Liverpool will also leverage ExtremeAnalytics to get real-time insights into data, including fan foot traffic, app usage across the stadium and popular concessions. ExtremeCloud will enable the club to monitor and control Wi-Fi capacity and efficiency, device configuration and analytics and provide a single view into the health, performance and security of the network.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with Extreme to transform Anfield into a place where the digital experience in-stadium is best in class. As we continue to bring our expertise to major venues around the globe, we’re making innovative fan experiences a reality, shortening queue times, streamlining matchday operations and more,” said Massimo Peselli, CRO, global enterprise & public sector, Verizon Business.

English Premier League clubs have often been seen to lag behind American sports, in particular, when it comes to fan monetisation and technology. Tottenham Hotspur, for example, has been held aloft as a pioneer in new fan “experiences” with an in-stadium brewery, LED signage, and mobile point-of-sale systems.

Manchester City, meanwhile, launched a new 360-degree virtual reality experience for fans who are unable (or unwilling) to make the trip to the Etihad Arena.

