LiSTNR And Wondery Announce Strategic Partnership

LiSTNR today announced that it will be the exclusive sales representative for Wondery podcasts in Australia. Wondery, an Amazon company and one of the world’s leading podcast creators, will now make its podcasts available on the LiSTNR app.

LiSTNR is Australia’s fastest growing digital audio destination since its launch in February 2021. The addition of Wondery’s original podcasts will further accelerate LiSTNR’s audience and monetisation potential.

In the latest Australian Podcast Ranker, Wondery podcasts had a monthly audience of 1.618 million and 5.85 million downloads.

Wondery was founded in 2016 and is a premium, multi-award winning podcast studio best known for its character-driven, binge-worthy stories including Dr Death, The Shrink Next Door, Even the Rich, WeCrashed, and Business Wars, as well as distributing hit podcasts SmartLess, Morbid and My Favorite Murder. Its portfolio spans true crime and investigative journalism, entertainment, business, kids and family, comedy, sports, news, and personal growth.

Several of Wondery’s podcasts have been adapted for scripted television or streaming series including Dr Death, The Shrink Next Door, WeCrashed and Joe vs. Carole.

Wondery had 16 of the top 150 podcasts in the most recent Australian Podcast Ranker*, including Morbid and SmartLess in the top 20, and My Favorite Murder, Something Was Wrong, Fed Up, This is Actually Happening, How I Built This with Guy Raz, Who Killed Daphne?, American Scandal, and Scamfluencers in the top 100.

As Wondery’s exclusive sales representative in Australia, LiSTNR will offer advertisers its powerful ‘LiSTNR Voice’ execution – custom creative using trusted, local voices to seamlessly integrate within the intimate podcast user experience.

SCA CEO, Grant Blackley, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Wondery in Australia. Wondery’s premium slate of podcasts perfectly complements our original, Australian-made podcasts, and our partnership will include exploring further creative opportunities together for this territory.

“International hits such as Dr Death, The Shrink Next Door and SmartLess will expand and diversify LiSTNR’s library of content to benefit our audiences. Now with the largest monetisable audience in the Australian Podcast Ranker, LiSTNR offers advertisers enhanced opportunities to connect to our highly engaged podcast audiences at scale.”

Wondery head of international, Declan Moore, said: “We’re excited to partner with SCA to represent our portfolio in Australia, offering a full suite of audio ad products to best engage clients with our growing audience. We’re also delighted to expand our distribution with the addition of our titles to the LiSTNR service.”