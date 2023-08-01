LG Smart TVs To Now Come With Very Own Sports Channel
LG Electronics’ (LG) exclusive, free streaming service, LG Channels, is set to offer LG Smart TV owners in Europe, LATAM and Australia a plethora of sports content to satisfy their appetite for action, regardless of their favourite competition or team.
Recently launched on LG Channels, FIFA+ is home to football fandom around the globe, whereby LG Channels users in regions including Europe, US, Latin America and Australia will be able to access FIFA+. Featuring a wide range of Originals, live broadcasts, and an extensive archive, FIFA+ has become a global hub for the beautiful game, and now, the channel will be on the home screens of millions globally as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues.
Further, wedo Sports via wedoTV was also launched on LG Channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland this past July, which puts the spotlight on eminent sporting events like world-class horse racing such as the recent Royal Ascot and the Breeder’s Cup, and sailing competitions such as the German Sailing Bundesliga, the Sailing Champions League, and SailGP. The German-language, 24-hour service also features weekly programs with highlights from football, Formula 1, e-sports, martial arts, and other sports, as well as documentaries about sports legends like Tiger Woods, David Beckham, and Michael Schumacher, and world-famous teams like Manchester United and other well-known national clubs.
Bringing joy to Europe’s passionate football fan base, LG has launched a special Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD) content featuring Shoot for Love, a popular YouTube Channel where well-known footballers are put to the test.
More events are coming to European sport fanatics in the upcoming months. Unbeaten, a premium sports channel featuring the biggest events and athletes in football, tennis and golf history, will be coming to LG Channels users in five European countries. Meanwhile, Tennis Channel, the only 24-hour live sports app dedicated to the sport and the lifestyle that comes with it, gives tennis aficionados in the UK, Germany and Austria all the content they could possibly need.
These new channels are not the first in the company’s continued content partnerships to bring the best of sports to LG Channels. Last May, LG Channels partnered with the world’s leading live sports streaming service, DAZN4, to add DAZN FAST, a free-to-air channel delivering a curated selection of sports content; DAZN Rise, a broadcaster of women’s sports in Germany and Austria; DAZN Combat, a channel for boxing and MMA buffs; and DAZN Women’s Football, presenting live matches from the fiercest female players in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and more.
Latest News
The Art Of Immersion
In this guest post, Celia Wallace (lead image), partner at creative agency Today The Brave, talks the value of agencies and their people seriously immersing themselves in a client’s business… Earlier this month, the Today the Brave team spent time in Broome, WA with our clients True North, the team behind one of Australia’s leading […]
SMI Data: Aussie Ad Spends Up 2.2% For The Financial Year; Outdoor Proves Star Performer
Australia’s media agency market has emerged from a tough six months by delivering a record level of underlying ad spend for the financial year with total ad demand up 2.2 per cent, while at the headline level the total is back just 0.2 per cent to $8.8 billion. The underlying result removes the effect of […]
Cartology Puts Retail Media’s First-Party Data Into Agency Proposition
Cartology has today announced its new brand positioning and agency proposition, committing to bring brands, agencies and partners closest to customers, powered by its unique data. Agencies can now buy data rich media solutions through the Shopper screen network paired with off-network digital video (You Tube) and display, enabling holistic planning, all powered by first […]
Free TV: Broadcasters Have “Shot The Lights Out” Delivering Local Content Quotas
Free TV said it welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2022 Australian content quota compliance data, which highlights the huge and ongoing commitment of commercial television broadcasters to delivering great Australian content. Free TV CEO, Bridget Fair (lead image) said: “This year, commercial television has again shot the lights out in delivering Australian content to Australian […]
Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced
An idea to use dad jokes to galvanise industry support for MOOD Tea won the much-anticipated pitch off, to bring the record breaking 2023 instalment of industry talent building program Yahoo Academy to a close. The day-long program held at Luna Park in Sydney saw 40 of the top emerging industry talent from Australia and […]
Creative Agency Trout Creative Thinking Names Sarah Naumoski As Group Brand Partner
Trout Creative Thinking has announced that Sarah Naumoski has joined the agency as Group Brand Partner.
Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market
Independent retail media platform Zitcha has made its first entry into the fast growing North American market after being selected to launch a full digital retail media network for a leading hardware and agricultural specialist chain. Australian founded and owned, Zitcha has been engaged by Peavey Mart to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including […]
Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh
Research and insights agency TRA has announced a brand refresh, centred around the proposition ‘The Art of Knowing People.’ The new look and feel, created by renowned brand and design agency, Seachange, reflects the evolution of TRA and includes a refreshed colour palette, font, logo, tagline and a suite of new photographs and videos by esteemed photographer, Toaki Okano.
McWilliam’s Wines Plugs Its Premium Fortifieds In Latest Work
McWilliam’s Wines is bringing its familiar name back to the train stations in an integrated campaign to promote its newly refreshed premium fortified collection.
Kerry Stokes And Seven West Media Ordered By Court To Share Thousand Of Emails With Ben-Roberts Smith’s Legal Team
Think the whole Ben-Roberts Smith case is murkier than a bikie gang's tax return? Realise it with this latest.
Media Quality’s Impact On Campaign Performance
This pro looks at media quality on a campaign's performance. Could also be titled "Who to blame when it goes tits up".
Advertising Week Debate Finds That Advertising Didn’t Cause The Climate Crisis, Actually
B&T reporting live from Ad Week at Luna Park. And reminiscing about that time we threw-up on the Rotor as a 10-year-old.
“She’s So Unhinged, But She Might Be Right!” ABC Journo Caught Slagging Off Sky News’ Sharri Markson
Of all the wars that go on in our industry, the ongoing & very public stoush between the ABC & News Corp is our fave.
Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab
This year, the world will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop – the music genre and cultural movement that changed the world. To celebrate this milestone and pay tribute to Hip Hop’s everlasting cultural impact, Pepsi MAX is announcing a partnership and international campaign that honours and amplifies the legacy of one of the […]
Liquid Death Plumbs New Depths In Stomach Churning Back Sweat Taste Test
This ad arguably sets a new benchmark in B&T's editorial - an ad so vile even we couldn't watch it till the end.
How To Create A High-Performance Culture
Kobi Simmat (lead image) is a self-taught expert in business management, advisory services, and the founder of Best Practice Biz. He achieved a $20 million valuation and then a successful sale of his business and now helps others unlock the full potential of their businesses. He’s also author of How to Build a Business Others […]
“Beautiful & Simple!” WWF Hijacks Twitter’s Evolving Logo To Shine A light On Animal Extinction
Twitter logo hijacked to promote species extinction. That follows Elon's hijacking that led to an advertiser extinction.
Monday TV Ratings: Matilda’s Win Over Canada Is Seven’s Most-Watched Show Of 2023
Pommie colleague giving you an earbashing over the cricket today? Distract them quickly via your newfound Matildas love.
Re Design Establishes AI Principles For Staff & Clients
M&C Saatchi's Re unveils set of AI principles. Stops short of calling Judgement Day the best of the Terminator films.
Rolls-Royce Unveils Ad For Its New Electric ‘Spectre’ That Comes With A $800K Price Tag & Two-Year Wait List
Is your agency merely a front for a money laundering business? You could enjoy some serious laundering in this Roller.
Heineken CEO Weighs In On Bud Light’s Woes: “You Need To Stand For Your Values & Principles”
Heineken chief weighs in on Bud Light's ongoing woes. Would probably win any "my beer tastes better" taste tests too.
IMAA Launches Female Leaders Programme With Top CMOs As Mentors
IMAA launches 'Female Leaders of Tomorrow' programme. Thankfully it doesn't involve any mock fights with large sticks.
Australian Society Of Plastic Surgeons Knifes Patient Concerns In Digi Campaign, Via Claxon
Would you like bigger or smaller breasts, penis or nose? Well, don't go buying new Speedos without first watching this.
MAXCo.LAB Rides Off With The PR & Media Relations For The Australian Turf Club
It's Champagne piccolos, shucked oysters & ludicrous fascinators at MAXCo.LAB today after winning Australian Turf Club.
Former Havas Bosses’ New Agency Supermassive Sails Away With P&O Cruises Rebrand Work
Surely when rebranding any cruise company is to play up the unlimited drinks package, play down the norovirus outbreaks.
Havas Media Network Melbourne Wins French Connection Australia Relaunch Media Work
If B&T's not mistaken, French Connection goes under the FCUK label. Commonly known as FUCK to dyslexic shoppers.
Thinkerbell Becomes Sponsor Of The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute For Marketing Science
A quick perusal of B&T's bookshelf & you'll see a full range of Ehrenberg-Bass' books on show. Immediately all unread.
Seven Taps Komo For Sport & Live Event Engagement Platform
Seven now using the Komo customer engagement platform. That's not to suggest it had anything to do with Kochie leaving.
Screen Producers Australia Lambasts The FTA Broadcasters Over Kids Content Quota
Free to airs again chastened over kids content quotas. Kids declare we're too busy watching YouTube and TikTok to care.
Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions
Bench announces new hires and promotions. With beige trousers bookmarking denim in accompanying press imagery.
Clems Launches 2024 Consulting Graduate Program
Young, full of life, want to grasp the nettle? Hoping to be crushed by a career in adland? This grad program's for you.
Innocean Announces Raft Of Senior Hires
Here's a good news story from the team at Innocean. Well, bad news if it involves them nicking one of your clients.
DDB Launches Omnicom’s Precision Marketing Agency RAPP In Australia
RAPP may sound like a bad teen boys dance act from Australia's Got Talent, but it appears to be a new Omnicom agency.
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]
75% Of Aussies Concerned About AI At Work As Usage Increases
Latest report confirms that whenever Aussies hear the word "AI" they seriously shit themselves.
Bohemia Appoints Kimberly Stafford As National Client Partner
Think everyone at Bohemia wears black skivvies & berets & reads Jack Kerouac? Bury those tired clichés with this news.