Land Rover Extends Its Sponsorship Of The Wallabies

Land Rover Australia today announced the renewal of their Rugby Australia partnership as Official Major Sponsor and the Official Vehicle of the Wallabies until the end of 2024.

The three-year deal extends the relationship to seven seasons, with Land Rover first joining Rugby Australia in 2018.  Through the partnership, the Land Rover logo will adorn the back of the Wallabies team shorts on game days and at training, and on the Gilbert test match rugby balls.

Land Rover has been at the heart of global Rugby for over two decades, from grassroots to the elite, via partnerships with Rugby World Cup as well as national and club teams. The extension of the Wallabies partnership reinforces Land Rover‘s commitment to supporting rugby at all levels and creating unforgettable experiences for the Australian rugby community.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos (right in main photo) said: “Rugby Australia is thrilled to be able to continue our partnership with Land Rover for another three years. The values of Rugby Australia have great synergy with those at Land Rover, and the Wallabies will wear their logo with pride throughout the Test seasons. Land Rover have a long history of supporting Rugby around the globe, and we look forward to continuing to have a successful partnership that benefits both organisations for many years ahead.”

Shannon Edwards (left main photo), marketing director, Jaguar Land Rover Australia, said: “For over 20 years, Land Rover has actively supported rugby through partnerships globally, nationally, and through grassroots programs. With shared values of passion, integrity, leadership, and a commitment to going above and beyond, we couldn’t be more excited to write the next chapter of our partnership with the Wallabies, engaging with fans across the country and helping to grow the game.”

Land Rover has also renewed its ambassador relationship with Wallabies Captain Michael Hooper. Hooper will work directly with Land Rover to champion grassroots programs that engage young rugby fans and players.

“Extending our relationship with Michael was an easy decision,” said Edwards. “Michael embodies the Land Rover spirit and is a true leader and champion both on and off the field. We look forward to achieving many more great things together, in particular, to inspire and engage young rugby fans across the country via grassroots programs.”

Michael Hooper (middle main photo), Captain of the Wallabies, added: “The alignment between the Wallabies and Land Rover is natural as we are both keenly focused on optimal performance and being the best. I’ve had a great relationship with the team over at Land Rover for the last couple of years, and I’m honoured to renew our partnership. I am also looking forward to doing great things together to help grow the game and engage the community in new and impactful ways. Stay tuned on that front too!”

