LADbible Creates Exclusive Cannes In Cairns Beer!

LADbible Creates Exclusive Cannes In Cairns Beer!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



LADbible Group has teamed up with The Good Beer Co and Sobah to release a special edition Tropical Lager Coral’ation beer (TLC) for this year’s Cannes in Cairns festival to support and raise awareness for Sea Women of the Great Barrier Reef.

Sea Women of the Great Barrier Reef is an initiative created and run by local Queensland charity Coral Sea Foundation, to facilitate the training and networking of First-Nations women from around the coral sea arc who work to protect the reef.

Both an non-alcoholic and a 3.5 per cent version of the new TLC craft larger will be available at Cannes in Cairns festival, the Australian advertising industry festival in Queensland, from May 29-June 1, at which LADbible Group will be showcasing its Originals proposition both on stage and in their festival booth.

Heather Scott, marketing lead at LADbible Australia said: “At LADbible we love to champion the everyday hero and to help drive change for causes we know young people care about. Given that close to a million people identifying as eco-warriors and environmentalists visited LADbible Australia in the last few months, we know sustainability is something our audiences are passionate about.”

She added: “As proud first-time Gold Sponsors of Cannes in Cairns, it’s been important to us to leverage reach during the festival to increase awareness of the incredible local community working hard to do good for our Great Barrier Reef. We’re proud to support The Good Beer Co and Sobah’s missions”.

LADbible Group are partnering with two Queensland local favourites, First Nations-led non-alcoholic beer pioneers Sobah and social enterprise beer-for-good trailblazers The Good Beer Co. In addition to their delicious bevs, the duo is also known for their great work supporting social and environmental causes, currently championing and funding training program Sea Women of the Great Barrier, which empowers First Nations women to protect the coral reefs in their traditional sea-country.

James Grugeon, founder of The Good Beer Co said: “Cannes in Cairns is the perfect showcase for a beer brewed for reef conservation. It’s not only happening at the heart of our Great Barrier Reef, but it’s a chance to share a beer with a mighty mission with some of Australia’s very best storytellers.”

“We’re delighted to be creating a special edition for LADbible Group to help the best of Australia’s advertising and creative industries toast the future of our Reef in Cairns and support a game-changing First Nations women led environmental initiative” he added.

The award-winning non-alcoholic version of the beer has already raised a hefty $25,000 for the Sea Women of the Great Barrier Reef.

Dr Andy Lewis, founder and executive director of the Coral Sea Foundation said: “It’s fantastic to have LADBible Group as a new partner for the Tropical Lager Coral’ation brand. With their support we’ll get the message out further and wider and be able to recruit more First Nations women to take part in this epic Great Barrier Reef conservation program.”

The limited-edition LADbible x TLC beer will be up for grabs at LADbible’s stand at the Cannes in Cairns Festival. Drop by stand 15 in the expo terrace to get your Cannes in Cairns can and find out more about how The Good Beer Co and Sobah are helping to give the reef the TLC it deserves.

LADbible Group will also be bringing their Originals proposition to the stage showcasing their brand new Original series, HINDSIGHT – created to share incredible stories of people’s experiences after choosing a particular path in life.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ladbible

Latest News

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
  • Partner Content

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
  • Marketing

Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
  • Marketing

Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
  • Marketing

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
  • Marketing

Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
  • Technology

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
  • Technology

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
  • Marketing

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
  • Advertising

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]