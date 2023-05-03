LADbible Creates Exclusive Cannes In Cairns Beer!

LADbible Group has teamed up with The Good Beer Co and Sobah to release a special edition Tropical Lager Coral’ation beer (TLC) for this year’s Cannes in Cairns festival to support and raise awareness for Sea Women of the Great Barrier Reef.

Sea Women of the Great Barrier Reef is an initiative created and run by local Queensland charity Coral Sea Foundation, to facilitate the training and networking of First-Nations women from around the coral sea arc who work to protect the reef.

Both an non-alcoholic and a 3.5 per cent version of the new TLC craft larger will be available at Cannes in Cairns festival, the Australian advertising industry festival in Queensland, from May 29-June 1, at which LADbible Group will be showcasing its Originals proposition both on stage and in their festival booth.

Heather Scott, marketing lead at LADbible Australia said: “At LADbible we love to champion the everyday hero and to help drive change for causes we know young people care about. Given that close to a million people identifying as eco-warriors and environmentalists visited LADbible Australia in the last few months, we know sustainability is something our audiences are passionate about.”

She added: “As proud first-time Gold Sponsors of Cannes in Cairns, it’s been important to us to leverage reach during the festival to increase awareness of the incredible local community working hard to do good for our Great Barrier Reef. We’re proud to support The Good Beer Co and Sobah’s missions”.

LADbible Group are partnering with two Queensland local favourites, First Nations-led non-alcoholic beer pioneers Sobah and social enterprise beer-for-good trailblazers The Good Beer Co. In addition to their delicious bevs, the duo is also known for their great work supporting social and environmental causes, currently championing and funding training program Sea Women of the Great Barrier, which empowers First Nations women to protect the coral reefs in their traditional sea-country.

James Grugeon, founder of The Good Beer Co said: “Cannes in Cairns is the perfect showcase for a beer brewed for reef conservation. It’s not only happening at the heart of our Great Barrier Reef, but it’s a chance to share a beer with a mighty mission with some of Australia’s very best storytellers.”

“We’re delighted to be creating a special edition for LADbible Group to help the best of Australia’s advertising and creative industries toast the future of our Reef in Cairns and support a game-changing First Nations women led environmental initiative” he added.

The award-winning non-alcoholic version of the beer has already raised a hefty $25,000 for the Sea Women of the Great Barrier Reef.

Dr Andy Lewis, founder and executive director of the Coral Sea Foundation said: “It’s fantastic to have LADBible Group as a new partner for the Tropical Lager Coral’ation brand. With their support we’ll get the message out further and wider and be able to recruit more First Nations women to take part in this epic Great Barrier Reef conservation program.”

The limited-edition LADbible x TLC beer will be up for grabs at LADbible’s stand at the Cannes in Cairns Festival. Drop by stand 15 in the expo terrace to get your Cannes in Cairns can and find out more about how The Good Beer Co and Sobah are helping to give the reef the TLC it deserves.

LADbible Group will also be bringing their Originals proposition to the stage showcasing their brand new Original series, HINDSIGHT – created to share incredible stories of people’s experiences after choosing a particular path in life.