Koala Brand Rips Into Dreamworld Over Sanctuary Snub

In response to Dreamworld redirecting 2.7 million dollars of taxpayer funds from a koala sanctuary to a rollercoaster, Koala has released a blitz campaign over the weekend having a dig at the theme park giant.

Last week it was revealed that the creation of a new state-of-the-art koala research facility, which would have given guests a glimpse into scientific conservation methods, was instead put towards building the theme park’s Steel Taipan rollercoaster.

The print ad featured in news outlets across Queensland, including the Courier Mail and the Gold Coast Bulletin, cheekily unveils the companies conservation efforts and partnership with WWF-Australia, whilst nudging Dreamworld that “no rollercoasters were harmed in the making of this ad”. To spread the message further, targeted digital ads ran alongside news articles across the eastern seaboard.

Koala’s creative director Taylor Thornton said: “Koalas are so much more than just the name of our business. They’re an Aussie icon and we couldn’t let this slide. And we’re proud to say that through our ongoing partnership with WWF-Australia, we’ve donated over $1.5 million to help regenerate koala habitats.”