Kids Meal Delivery Service Go! Kidz Appoints InsideOut PR

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has won the account for Go! Kidz, Australia’s first national children’s meal delivery service.

InsideOut PR has been appointed to propel Go! Kidz following its soft launch with a focus on publicity, influencer campaigns and social media management.

InsideOut PR is partner of global communications group IPREX and works across B2C and B2C brands across sectors including retail, food, fashion, lifestyle, consumer goods, health, technology and corporate. The agency has extensive and proven experience in the children’s food and health domain.

“We are excited to work with Go! Kidz and create strong brand awareness and new commercial opportunities for the brand. Anything that makes family mealtimes easy is a winner in my book!” said director, Nicole Reaney.