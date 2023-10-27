Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position as ANZ’s leading fashion and lifestyle platform.

Joanna joined THE ICONIC as interim chief marketing officer in April 2023, bringing over 25 years of extensive experience in marketing, sales and leadership to the role.

A brand marketer with deep commercial experience, Joanna has previously held roles with renowned companies such as Unilever, Esteé Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, Colgate, L’occitane, Tyrrell’s Wines, and Chatime.

“I am thrilled that Joanna will be remaining with the business as THE ICONIC’s Chief Marketing Officer. Joanna’s impact in the short time she has been our acting CMO has been nothing short of remarkable – her strong leadership and great customer insights have proven to be an integral part of our business. Her appointment will further strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our customers and retail partners,” said Jere Calmes, chief executive officer of THE ICONIC.

“As a loyal and long-time customer of THE ICONIC, the opportunity to join the business earlier this year was a dream come true, and I feel incredibly humbled to officially continue my role in this amazing company,” said Robinson.

“THE ICONIC has always been at the forefront of e-commerce in Australia and New Zealand, and in an era where traditional boundaries blur and digital platforms thrive, we have a unique opportunity to redefine how we connect with our customers. This is hugely exciting, and together with the talented teams I look forward to crafting unique experiences that will elevate our brand and cement our position as ANZ’s leading fashion and lifestyle platform”.

Joanna has a proven track record of revitalising brands and driving successful omni-channel strategies. Within the short timeframe she has been at THE ICONIC, she has spearheaded transformative initiatives, including the recent launch of The Shop That Stops The Nation, a disruptive campaign that celebrated THE ICONIC’s 12th Birthday in October by giving gifts to its customers.