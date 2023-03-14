JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland

JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland.

Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to focus on acquiring and digitising New Zealand’s most impactful sites to deliver more effective campaigns for our advertising partners.

“We are the only media company in New Zealand developing Out-of-Home digital screens of this scale and complexity, and look forward to delivering exceptional results for brands at this landmark location.”

The Continental is located at the busy intersection of Broadway, St Marks, Great South, and Manukau Roads in central Auckland.

The company said it is strategically positioned close to several premium car dealerships, as well as Newmarket’s renowned retail shopping and dining precinct, to create an amplified influence for advertisers. Through Calibre, The Continental delivers more than 450,000 gross contacts a week. The audience segments fulfilled are valuable and broad.

Spanning 72 square metres (24m x 3m) the screen has a bespoke bullnose design that allows for a seamless corner transition, delivering new creative opportunities. It also supports programmatic trading, allowing for flexibility and the opportunity to run messages that are reactive, tactical, and location-specific.

With long lead-in viewing and high dwell times, this state-of-the-art new Digital Large Format site is set to become one of JCDecaux New Zealand’s most sought-after panels.