JCDecaux Launches Australia’s First Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Award

JCDecaux is launching Australia’s first programmatic digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) award.

The JCDecaux PROGRAMMATIC Campaign of the Year Award is being introduced to celebrate brands that are developing strategic, creative and innovative programmatic digital Out-of-Home campaigns.

The award will be judged by five Out-of-Home (OOH) and digital experts: Steve O’Connor, CEO of JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand; Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association; Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia, Joe Lunn, head of media APAC at Uber and former chairman of the MFA Awards; and Dorota Karc, head of programmatic at WallDecaux Germany.

Brad Palmer, national programmatic director, JCDecaux Australia, said: “We’ve created the JCDecaux PROGRAMMATIC Campaign of the Year Award to encourage Australian buyers to push the boundaries in this rapidly evolving category. Increasingly, brands are taking advantage of the heightened flexibility, targeting opportunities, and data capabilities that PDOOH offers. We hope this new award will serve to recognise current best practice and inspire future innovation across the entire OOH industry.”

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association, said: “Programmatic digital OOH is poised for exponential growth. The JCDecaux PROGRAMMATIC Campaign of the Year Award will help to raise awareness and understanding amongst brands and their agencies of the exceptional results PDOOH can produce without having to sacrifice creative excellence.”

Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia said: “The growth of the programmatic DOOH market is an exciting opportunity for advertisers to access an amazing range of OOH inventory options with the smarts and flexibility of programmatic buying. The JCDecaux Programmatic Campaign on the Year is a fantastic initiative that will recognise the power of campaigns that combine inspiring creative along with data-driven targeting.”

The award is open to campaigns in market between 1 January – 31 December 2023. Entries must be submitted by the media agency, trading desk, direct advertiser or DSP as a managed service that planned and transacted the campaign.

The campaign must have allocated a minimum 25 per cent share of the overall programmatic OOH budget to JCDecaux inventory and delivered greater than or equal to three million impressions across the JCDecaux programmatic OOH  network.

Winners will be announced 27 February 2024 and will receive a luxury travel package worth $5,000.

