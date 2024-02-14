JCDecaux Introduces Global Airport Programmatic Trading

JCDecaux has announced the introduction of global airport programmatic digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) trading. The first of-its-kind solution allows brands and agencies to effortlessly execute targeted, dynamic and contextualised campaigns across JCDecaux’s Airport network globally.

Enabled through the VIOOH SSP (Supply Side Platform) and more than 30 DSPs (Demand Side Platform), the global prDOOH network will initially be available at the top 15 worldwide airports, including Sydney Airport.

“JCDecaux’s global programmatic airport solution means advertisers can now run multi-market programmatic campaigns across 15 of the world’s busiest airports, including Sydney Airport. It provides brands and agencies access to more than 70 million monthly passengers and over two billion impressions across a network of over 3,000 screens operated by JCDecaux worldwide,” said Steve O’Connor, CEO of JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to unveil the first global programmatic DOOH offer in airports. In a period of major changes within the digital ecosystem, this pioneering offering guarantees high-performance contextualised campaigns and marks a significant milestone in the outdoor advertising industry, enabling brands and agencies to tap into the immense potential of programmatic advertising in the airport environment,” said Jean-François Decaux, chairman of the Executive Board and co-CEO of JCDecaux.

Other locations include the USA, such as Dallas, Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Miami; major European hubs, including London Heathrow, Paris Charles-de-Gaulle, Frankfurt, and Milan-Linate, as well as Asia Pacific airports in Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau.

Developed by the International Programmatic Council (IPC) at JCDecaux, advertisers can gain maximum brand exposure on a global scale thanks to unprecedented access to highly sought-after audiences in the unique airport environment. This vast reach allows advertisers to engage with their target audiences at critical touchpoints throughout their airport journey, with the right message at the right time.




