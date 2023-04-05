Jacob’s Creek Announced As FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand Official Supporter

FIFA has today announced that Australian wine brand Jacob’s Creek has signed on as a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Official Supporter.

Jacob’s Creek, a favourite Australian wine, will welcome the world to its home in Australia and across the Tasman in Aotearoa New Zealand for the 32-team tournament, which kicks off on 20 July.

More than one million glasses of Jacob’s Creek wine are enjoyed each day around the world, and through connecting with the FIFA Women’s World Cup, more people will be able to get together to share a glass of their favourite drops during the ground-breaking tournament.

Leading retailers across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand will be supporting Jacob’s Creek’s Women’s World Cup partnership through engaging consumer competitions, hospitality experiences, and gift with purchase opportunities.

Fans will be able to enjoy a glass of Jacob’s Creek at tournament matches and FIFA Fan Festivals across the nine host cities in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Jacob’s Creek’s winery has also caught football fever – its Cellar Door in the Barossa Valley, South Australia, will host the Official FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour in July.

FIFA, secretary general, Fatma Samoura, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacob’s Creek, Australia’s premier winemaker, to the FIFA family as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.”

“Jacob’s Creek joins a group of sponsors who share our mission to hold the best FIFA Women’s World Cup ever in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand this year, and we can’t wait to bring many of their ideas and initiatives to life to engage even more people with the tournament.”

Jacob’s Creek and Pernod Ricard Winemakers global marketing director, Eric Thomson, added: “Great wine brings people together just as great sporting events do, and at Jacob’s Creek we can’t wait to be part of the passion and excitement that the largest women’s sporting event in the world will bring. That’s why we knew we had to be the first wine to team up with the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

“Sport is so often the realm of other alcohol categories but we’re not afraid to break conventions at Jacob’s Creek and felt that the Women’s World Cup opened up new moments for people to enjoy our wines.”

Match passes for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will return to sale on Tuesday, 11 April 2023. Nearly 650,000 tickets have been sold for the first FIFA Women’s World Cup ever to be co-hosted by two nations from different FIFA confederations.