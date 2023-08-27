Jackson Humphries & Angus McLardie Join Honeycomb Strategy As Senior Strategy Consultants

Jackson Humphries & Angus McLardie Join Honeycomb Strategy As Senior Strategy Consultants
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Research agency Honeycomb Strategy has appointed Angus McLardie (left) and Jackson Humphries (right) as senior strategy consultants, responsible for growing Honeycomb’s client stable.

Humphries has extensive experience in both qualitative and quantitative research and joins Honeycomb after a six-year stint at New Zealand CX agency Perceptive, where he was a senior research consultant.

McLardie is an experienced strategist and qualitative researcher with experience across a wide range of industries. He has a unique ability to combine cultural analysis and behavioural observation to get a holistic understanding of the consumer, as well as the culture and society that influences their attitudes and behaviour. McLardie most recently worked with The Lab Insight & Strategy as a consultant and has a background in zoology and anthropology.

Honeycomb Strategy managing director, John Bevitt, said the appointments come on the back of a period of strong business growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both Jackson and Angus to the Honeycomb team. The pair will play a vital role in the day-to-day success of our growing client base and will be central to demonstrating Honeycomb’s culture and values to the broader organisation,” he said.

“Our team is the heart and soul of everything we do. By bringing in team members who are growth-focused, passionate and all-round great people, we’re investing in the long-term success of Honeycomb.”

Commenting on his appointment, Humphries said: “I’m excited to be part of Honeycomb, particularly at a time of significant growth for the business. Honeycomb has a reputation as a cutting edge research agency – I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experience in both qualitative and quantitative research, technical knowledge, and natural curiosity to help brands solve problems.”

McLardie added: “It’s fantastic to join the Honeycomb team. As someone who is passionate about cultural analysis and behavioural observation, I’m looking forward to working with an organisation that shares a similar ethos and continuing to deliver insights for our clients.”

Both appointments are effective immediately. Honeycomb’s clients include leading Australian brands realestate.com.au, Kmart, Mortgage Choice, Spotlight Retail Group and RMIT Online.




Please login with linkedin to comment

honeycomb strategy

Latest News

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025
  • Technology

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025

Alex Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditorAccording to HypeAuditor data, Instagram’s influencer marketing sector will grow by $8.4bn over the next three years and reach $22.2bn by 2025. Despite the impact of economic uncertainties, which in turn resulted in a decrease in investments from Venture capital investments, startups in the creator economy pocketed $2.5 billion, last year.

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program

The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program. This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and […]

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M
  • Media

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M

IVE Group Limited  has announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23). The result was underpinned by strong organic growth coupled with a maiden contribution from Ovato, partially offset by materially higher input and finance costs. Organic revenue growth was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier-1 […]

EMBARGOED IMAGE CONTACT KRISTI MILLER SYD PIC DESK. The Gap. Mapoon community. Mum Lisa Tabulai with her son John Tabulai 3, during an afternoon walk. Picture: David Caird
  • Media

News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage

News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
  • Media

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches

TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]