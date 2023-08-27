Jackson Humphries & Angus McLardie Join Honeycomb Strategy As Senior Strategy Consultants

Research agency Honeycomb Strategy has appointed Angus McLardie (left) and Jackson Humphries (right) as senior strategy consultants, responsible for growing Honeycomb’s client stable.

Humphries has extensive experience in both qualitative and quantitative research and joins Honeycomb after a six-year stint at New Zealand CX agency Perceptive, where he was a senior research consultant.

McLardie is an experienced strategist and qualitative researcher with experience across a wide range of industries. He has a unique ability to combine cultural analysis and behavioural observation to get a holistic understanding of the consumer, as well as the culture and society that influences their attitudes and behaviour. McLardie most recently worked with The Lab Insight & Strategy as a consultant and has a background in zoology and anthropology.

Honeycomb Strategy managing director, John Bevitt, said the appointments come on the back of a period of strong business growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both Jackson and Angus to the Honeycomb team. The pair will play a vital role in the day-to-day success of our growing client base and will be central to demonstrating Honeycomb’s culture and values to the broader organisation,” he said.

“Our team is the heart and soul of everything we do. By bringing in team members who are growth-focused, passionate and all-round great people, we’re investing in the long-term success of Honeycomb.”

Commenting on his appointment, Humphries said: “I’m excited to be part of Honeycomb, particularly at a time of significant growth for the business. Honeycomb has a reputation as a cutting edge research agency – I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experience in both qualitative and quantitative research, technical knowledge, and natural curiosity to help brands solve problems.”

McLardie added: “It’s fantastic to join the Honeycomb team. As someone who is passionate about cultural analysis and behavioural observation, I’m looking forward to working with an organisation that shares a similar ethos and continuing to deliver insights for our clients.”

Both appointments are effective immediately. Honeycomb’s clients include leading Australian brands realestate.com.au, Kmart, Mortgage Choice, Spotlight Retail Group and RMIT Online.