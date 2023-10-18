It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!
One man whose managed to get on on top of SXSW’s befuddling (and huge) agenda this week is EssenceMediaCom’s managing partner of technology and transformation Alex Kirk. Here, he delivers the event’s juiciest chestnuts as we hit the halfway mark…
If you’ve been in downtown Sydney this week, you’ll have been hard-pressed to miss that SXSW has come to town, the first time that the legendary Austin-based event has been put on anywhere except Texas.
EssenceMediaCom’s Alex Kirk
Thousands of lanyard-wearing folk from tech, advertising, music, marketing, gaming
, and beyond are here to spend the week at the hundreds of expert-led sessions being held at the ICC, the Powerhouse Museum, and many other venues across the city. SXSW Sydney runs until Sunday, but halfway through the conference, there are already some consistent themes appearing, both on stage and about the festival itself.
AI Hot Takes
Just about every possible take on AI is on offer at the conference, but keynote speaker Amy Webb’s was notably bloody. Based on deep statistical modelling, she sees a range of possible outcomes, but the one she’s most worried about is that “at some point we might just lose our agency” as AI makes everything frictionless.
Amy Webb
While that can sound like a positive, she asked her packed audience to imagine having one or two paper cuts, but then “think about your entire body covered in five thousand paper cuts – you’re still alive, but life is nothing like it was before.” Her fear about one of AI’s possible future states is not based on murderous robots, but that “our lives can be made worse in ways that are largely invisible at the beginning”.
Funding For Good
There’s also plenty of giddy optimism on display too, moments where speakers talked about how the creative and technology industries have the capacity to improve our lives.
Cindy Gallop
GroupM’s global CEO, Christian Juhl, flew in to talk about how advertising can – love it or hate it – change the world for the better, while both Professor Fiona Wood (inventor of the revolutionary ‘spray-on skin’ used to heal severe burns) and Cindy Gallop (founder of makelovenotporn.com) both talked about how their businesses are moving old practices into newer, better spaces. At the core though, was a call for funding – as Prof. Wood bluntly put it, “if you want to make a difference, you need funding”. Much of the undertow was that funding is being directed towards businesses that do not have our best interests at their core.
Using Data
As well as AI, there have been some interesting uses of data on display. Keynote speaker Amy Webb is a gifted presenter and a fabulous story-teller, but her stage presence shouldn’t take away from the core of her business, using statistical models to predict possible outcomes for business scenarios.
Rohit Bhargava
Rohit Bhargava meanwhile collects thousands of data points every year from across the culture to identify and define the sorts of trends that might not appear obvious at first. A fascinating presentation by Seer Data shows how data that already exists can also promote democracy itself by empowering local activists and social projects. Just for balance on the data front though, Alison Tilling, Chief Strategy Officer, VMLY&R stood up for the more purist creative, saying “we are not data haters, but we are here to resist the tyranny of it. The story of going with your gut is told in the history of humanity. It’s also our best hope of thriving in the future.”
The Government Is Showing Up
The Minister for Tourism and Sport of the New South Wales government, John Graham, teased a major arts policy announcement towards the end of this week. He shared few details, but raised one of the biggest cheers of the day when he announced that “the days of a single neighbour’s complaint shutting down live music venues are coming to an end.” SXSW Sydney has caught the government’s eye, and any increased government attention given to the creative and arts industries will certainly be welcomed. Former minister Victor Dominello was also on stage at a Seer Data event at WPP House, passionately and knowledgeably talking about the need for transparency, digital identity, and verifiable truth in media.
Kristi Mansfield and Victor Dominello
Beyond the specifics in the conference though, what boggles the mind is simply the sheer scale of the event. Well over a thousand individual sessions, events, and activations are happening across this week, across dozens of venues, and involving thousands of people. It’s already been three days of new ideas and breakthrough thinking, and it’s only halfway done. As most of the speakers have all pointed out, doing something for the first time is a difficult task, but at its mid-point SXSW Sydney so far is making an astonishing amount of hard work look easy.
Latest News
KingGee Decrees Customers Reign Supreme With New Brand Positioning
Workwear brand KingGee unveils new brand position. Still refusing to tackle the arse crack issues that plagues it.
B&T TV – Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins On Rebranding TV And Why She Hired Emotive
Ahead of Seven’s upfronts, the broadcaster’s CMO Mel Hopkins speaks to B&T about rebranding TV, Seven’s plans for hiring external agencies as well and her vision for the broadcaster.
Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement. […]
Adam Ferrier: What Adland Can Learn From Sin City
Ad guru Adam Ferrier is reporting from the original Sin City. And by that we mean Las Vegas and not Chullora.
Omnicom Reports Healthy 3.3% Organic Growth Despite “Economic Uncertainty”
Work for Omnicom? You can feel rightly chuffed on these Q3 numbers. Unless you've secretly been stealing stationery.
Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty
This week Australian-based independent creative agency, Rethink Everything, launched its latest campaign – the World Phone Amnesty – at SXSW Sydney. Aiming to change the behaviour of our planet’s 6.92 billion smartphone users, the World Phone Amnesty, powered by next-gen mobile experience (MX) pioneers Kingfisher, is a global initiative designed to repurpose, recycle and reuse […]
Clemenger Group Launches Inaugural Agri Graduate Program
Always wanted to work in agriculture communications? Well, here's your chance! Akubra hat & dagging shears not included.
Greedy Bank Bosses Spoofed In Witty Work For Seemingly Ungreedy Bank
Despite rescue helicopters, koalas & always putting bushfires in their ads, the banks just can't shed that evil image.
“I Don’t Give A F*ck What You Think” – Dee Madigan’s Brutal Comeback After Strange Man Confronts Her With A Camera Outside The ABC
B&T warns this contains language NSFW. However, it does contain Dee Madigan uttering it, so that makes up for things.
Deloitte Digitial Partners With Balter & Mick Fanning For Arvo Brew
Balter unveils new "afternoon beer". Presumably if those lunchtime beers haven't done the job numbing life's pain.
Lynx Australia Embraces Bromance with Aussie Icon, Nedd Brockmann
Lynx Australia has announced its new “bromance” with the one and only Aussie legend, Nedd Brockmann (pictured above). The two-year escapade, officially launching this month, promises to be a wild ride filled with laughter and entertainment. Kicking off on TikTok with a series of captivating content featuring a revealing Q&A session that captures the essence […]
Exceptional ALIEN Moves To Tackle Fake Travel Reviews
In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the world’s leading creators, acting as travel guides for the cities they love. The free […]
ARN Makes Bid To Acquire 100% Of Rival Southern Cross Austereo
ARN has today announced its bid to acquire 100 per cent of rival radio competitor Southern Cross Austereo. In a statement released today, ARN and private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners confirmed they have “made a non-binding indicative offer to acquire 100 per cent of the fully diluted share capital of Southern Cross Media”. ARN […]
News Corp Launches News Health Network
News Corp Australia has unveiled the News Health Network, redefining the company’s health and wellness offering. Uniting News Corp Australia’s trusted health brands and verticals under the News Health Network banner, complemented by advanced audience targeting capabilities and custom-produced health, wellbeing and beauty content, clients are able to access a 5.7 million* monthly audience of […]
Liquorland & Cricket Australia Announce Gold Partnership
Other than Durex and Schoolies Week, B&T can't think of a more amiable partnership than booze and cricket.
LiSTNR Remains Australia’s No.1 Podcast Network
LiSTNR has retained its number one position as Australia’s largest podcast sales representatives network, reaching more than 7.7 million monthly listeners in September, according to the Australian Podcast Ranker results released today. In addition, Hamish & Andy is once again the country’s number one podcast* and number one comedy podcast in September. 7am with Schwartz […]
“I Don’t See A Reason Why Love Will Not Conquer All” – Former Saatchi & Saatchi Boss Kevin Roberts On Why Love Belongs In Advertising
Former Saatchis boss Kevin Roberts was in town and B&T even scored a one-on-one. Fear not, he did all the talking.
Allianz Swim Club Recruits Howatson+Company
Allianz has partnered with Howatson+Company, AUSTSWIM and Masters Swimming Australia to create Allianz Swim Club, a free learn-to-swim program designed for adults who have faced years of fear, embarrassment or even trauma over the water. Water is a way of life in Australia, yet research from Allianz Australia has revealed that 60 per cent of […]
Kirsty Visman Acquires Superdream
Kirsty Visman (pictured above) has acquired Australian-based full-service marketing agency, Superdream. Kirsty Visman, who is currently the agency’s managing director, has led the agency since its inception. “As Director of the agency, since we opened eight years ago, Superdream always felt like my baby. Building the agency from just one foundation client to an agency […]
QMS Signs As Official Outdoor Media Partner For 2024 Paralympics
Digital outdoor media company QMS has been announced as the Official Outdoor Media Partner of Paralympics Australia ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Pictured above: left to right – Vanessa Low, Paralympic Athlete and John O’Neill, CEO QMS QMS will work closely with Paralympics Australia to promote the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics, which will […]
Carat Appoints Hiranthi Jayaweera As NSW Managing Director
Carat have a new NSW MD who you can meet here. Well, not in the physical sense, but in the press release one.
Eva Launches First TV Campaign With Helsinki
Melbourne-based furniture brand, Eva, has launched its first TV commercial in Australia in partnership with Helsinki. The brand campaign conveys Eva’s messaging of thoughtfulness and functionality to bring to life their tagline, “Thoughtful Everyday”. Both 15-second and 30-second iterations of the TVC will run across linear TV and BVOD. The 30-second TVC tells the story […]
WPP Merges Wunderman Thompson With VMLY&R To Create VML
This merger touted as "world's biggest creative agency". B&T guessing it won't be using the "quick & nimble" cliché.
The Media Store Wins Media Account For New Aussie-Made Skincare
Independently owned media agency, The Media Store, has secured the media account for the new Aussie-made skincare brand, About Time We Met. The gender-neutral skincare brand launched in November with its own sandalwood as the hero ingredient. Sandalwood is scientifically proven to reduce signs of ageing, protect against blue light and pollution, reduce the appearance […]
Recognition For Relaunched Content Rebels
Sarah Spence is officially a rebel with a cause - after being named the best marketer in Australia at the Australian Marketing Institute Awards, hot off the heels of relaunching her agency as Content Rebels. The new name, more aptly defining the team’s rebellious approach to marketing, celebrates the power of content to open minds and shape the future; one story, one podcast, even one post at a time.
Gotcha4Life & ScienceFiction Launch Mental Fitness Gym
The Gotcha4Life Foundation has taken inspirational mental health campaigns a step further, by building a free online gym to help Aussies improve their mental fitness.
Adriatic Furniture & Faith Just Couldn’t Wait!
Faith's new digital video campaign for Adriatic Furniture.
Telstra Confirms New Bespoke Agency +61 With The Combined Talents Of OMD, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire & TBWA
Yes, B&T broke this big industry news yesterday. And, unlike a lot of our breaking news, we actually got it right!
M&C Saatchi’s Cam Blackley To Depart After Six Years
One of Australia's top creatives, M&C Saatchi's Cam Blackley, is headed for the exits after six years.
Livewire Appoints New Global CEO
Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, has opened a new global office in London. The London office will be led by Tom Simpson (pictured above) who has been appointed Livewire’s global chief executive officer. Simpson will head up Livewire’s global growth and business development as the company continues to expand internationally. Leading the global business […]
Prime Video Activation Opens At SXSW
Amazon Primeville has opened at Darling Harbour today. The interactive activation features well-known venues from some of Prime Video’s most popular series. Guests are invited to take a walk-through, being transported into the worlds of some of their favourite Prime Video shows. Fitted out with snacks, photo ops and opportunities to win, the event is […]
Telstra Set To Award Its Massive Creative Account To TBWA And Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Hold the phone! There can only be one winner in Telstra's creative pitch and, as you'll read here, there's two winners.
LiveRamp & Yahoo Partner To Scale Addressability Across The Ad Ecosystem
LiveRamp, the data collaboration platform, and Yahoo today announced an expanded partnership to scale addressability and enhance reach and interoperability within the advertising ecosystem. With this partnership, publishers using LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will now be able to take advantage of the cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, and unlock additional addressable demand. Further, brands that […]
IAS Launches New AI-Driven Site Detection & Avoidance Technology
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has announced a new Made for Advertising (MFA) AI-driven site detection and avoidance product. The company’s MFA site technology aims to improve transparency in advertiser campaign quality, identify where spending is being allocated, and inform optimizations to minimise waste on MFA sites. MFA sites are web pages featuring low-quality content such as […]
Sonos and Amplify Announce SXSW Panel
Sonos and Amplify will host a panel on 20 October 2023 at 10am at the Novotel Darling Harbour, exploring ‘Frisson: Why music gives you chills’. The panel will feature GRAMMY, Emmy® and ARIA-award winning producer Eric J Dubowsky, music psychologist Dr Solange Glasser, Sonos director of marketing for Global Growth Markets, Emma Levy and Tim Baggott, ECD at Amplify. In this session, the […]
Taste.com.au Announces Tefal As First Partner Of Its Taste Test Kitchen
B&T delivering a dash of foodie news for the gourmets among our readership. Not that we're aware of too many gourmets.