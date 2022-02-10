It’s Time! Applications For AWARD School 2022 Are Now Open
Applications have opened today for AWARD School, Australasia’s most acclaimed course for aspiring creatives.
For 39 years, AWARD School has provided creative thinkers, copywriters, art directors and content creators with an opportunity to kickstart brilliant careers in advertising, media and other creative fields.
Last year alone, 81 students were offered a new job upon completing the AWARD School program, with 77 of them working as a creative in leading advertising agencies across the country including Wunderman Thompson, M&C Saatchi, DDB Australia, The Monkeys, Clemenger BBDO and VMLY&R.
Incredibly, 38 of those offered new jobs from last year’s student cohort were not previously in creative roles before undertaking AWARD School. Others from the 2021 student group went on to secure jobs outside the industry for organisations such as Amazon Studios, News Corp and Pedestrian Group.
“The fact that so many AWARD School graduates, including those who were not in creative roles before taking part in the program, have landed themselves gigs within advertising and other creative industries speaks volumes about the quality and effectiveness of the AWARD School program,” said AWARD chair, Cam Blackely.
“The industry feels energised at the moment with agencies and organisations on the lookout for skilled creative thinkers. AWARD School graduates in 2022 are likely to be in high demand so it has never been a better time to apply.”
The 12-week, part-time course runs from March to July and consists of a Monday evening lecture and Thursday evening tutorial, held at creative agencies across the country.
Participants complete 10 briefs which encourages them to channel their inner creativity to come up with disruptive, breakthrough ideas and campaign concepts for new or existing products and brands.
Students must apply for the course in their state, or for the online program which is delivered virtually for regional and overseas students and those who prefer online learning, with lectures, tutorials and even graduation all delivered via Zoom.
Six Indigenous scholarships are also up for grabs as part of the Indigenous Scholarship Program, valued up to $2,200 to cover the entire AWARD School course.
Individuals who are interested in big ideas and are of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent are encouraged to apply.
“It doesn’t matter how old you are, what school you went to, or what your CV says, people of all ages, backgrounds and industries are welcome to apply for AWARD School 2022,” said AWARD School national co-head, Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt.
“There are no prerequisites. Successful students are selected purely on one thing, the ideas in their application.”
AWARD School will also welcome Meta as its major sponsor in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year.
To learn more visit the official website.
