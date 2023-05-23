It’s Friday Wins Payroll Software ELMO’s Creative

Indie creative shop It’s Friday has become global cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions company ELMO’s agency of record.

The agency launched at the start of last year with Domino’s as a foundational client. However, it recently lost that work to Elevencom, its former agency of record.

Founded in 2002, ELMO is a cloud-based solution that helps organisations across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK manage their people, process and pay.

Kate Jones, head of marketing at ELMO said: “We have bold, ambitious goals for the brand, and we’re thrilled to partner with It’s Friday which will play a pivotal role in our brand revitalisation journey. We have been impressed by the immediate impact the It’s Friday team has already demonstrated on our business, as they bring some of the smartest strategic and creative minds in the creative and digital space.

Pete Bosilkovski, CEO of It’s Friday (pictured), added: “We’re excited to be working with Kate Jones and the team at ELMO who are an outstanding and passionate bunch of marketers with big and audacious growth plans for the brand. We are super energised by the opportunity that lies ahead in our partnership to help realise those growth plans.’’

It’s Friday said that the ELMO new business win is “one of two new clients won recently by It’s Friday” and that it will reveal the other “imminently.”

Stay tuned.