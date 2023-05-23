It’s Friday Wins Payroll Software ELMO’s Creative

It’s Friday Wins Payroll Software ELMO’s Creative
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Indie creative shop It’s Friday has become global cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions company ELMO’s agency of record.

The agency launched at the start of last year with Domino’s as a foundational client. However, it recently lost that work to Elevencom, its former agency of record.

Founded in 2002, ELMO is a cloud-based solution that helps organisations across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK manage their people, process and pay.

Kate Jones, head of marketing at ELMO said: “We have bold, ambitious goals for the brand, and we’re thrilled to partner with It’s Friday which will play a pivotal role in our brand revitalisation journey. We have been impressed by the immediate impact the It’s Friday team has already demonstrated on our business, as they bring some of the smartest strategic and creative minds in the creative and digital space.

Pete Bosilkovski, CEO of It’s Friday (pictured), added: “We’re excited to be working with Kate Jones and the team at ELMO who are an outstanding and passionate bunch of marketers with big and audacious growth plans for the brand. We are super energised by the opportunity that lies ahead in our partnership to help realise those growth plans.’’

It’s Friday said that the ELMO new business win is “one of two new clients won recently by It’s Friday” and that it will reveal the other “imminently.”

Stay tuned.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ELMO It's Friday

Latest News

Full-Service Agency McKenzie Partners Unveils New Management Team
  • Marketing

Full-Service Agency McKenzie Partners Unveils New Management Team

McKenzie Partners is a full-service marketing and advertising agency working with big-brand names like Afterpay, White Glo, Nu Pure, Suttons Motor Group to name a few, and are looking to reimagine the future of advertising. Shane Gill, a media planning and strategy specialist with over 16 years in the industry, is stepping up and into […]

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
  • Marketing

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative

New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney. Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee. Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for […]

London, UK - An advertisement for the fashion brand Coach on an Oxford Street bus stop, as a woman waits for a bus, and other pedestrians pass on the pavement.
  • Marketing

Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023. Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). […]

Scape Heroes The Real In ‘A Place For Humans’ Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation
  • Marketing

Scape Heroes The Real In ‘A Place For Humans’ Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation

Australia’s largest student living provider Scape has launched ‘A Place For Humans’, a new creative campaign to encourage students to experience what it’s really like to reside at Scape. Created by Jane Doe Creation, the socially led integrated campaign highlights the voices of real Scape students and brings to life the stories of their experiences, […]

Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation
  • Media
  • Opinion

Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation

In this guest post, Sophie Crisp, head of digital at n3 Hub, tells you everything you need to know about marketing automation and making it work to improve your bottomline… In an effort to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and deliver an improved bottom line, increasing numbers of organisations are harnessing the power of marketing […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine