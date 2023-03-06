Involved Media Launches Canadian Arm

Independent media agency Involved Media has today announced its move offshore, with the news that the Canadian arm of its parent company is launching Involved Media Canada.

Global corporate trade market leader Active International, which acquired Involved Media Australia’s predecessor Paykel Media in 2021, is launching its Canadian media services and solutions division as Involved Media.

Involved Media Australia group managing director, Sarah Keith (lead image), said: “We are thrilled to welcome Involved Media Canada to the family and look forward to working with the Canadian team as they roll out their new business.

“Like our Australian business, Involved Media Canada will adopt an ‘egoless’ agency approach, where trusted service meets high-impact clout, as well as a commitment to deliver value through expertise and strong partnerships with media vendors.

“Over the past two years, we have worked hard to create and evolve the egoless Involved Media business model, with a strong focus on strategic planning, flexibility, media neutrality and delivering exceptional results for our clients. We’re very proud that our name and way of working is carrying on over to our Canadian colleagues,” she said.

President and managing director of Active International Canada, Andrew Bulmer, said: “Involved Media Australia has been a great success, with its unique positioning, market-leading client service and strong results for its clients.

“The time is right for Active International Canada to set up an independent full-service media agency. We have a strong track record of working collaboratively – and without ego – with other agencies and there is no better brand for us to adopt for our new agency than Involved Media.”

The newly appointed managing director of Involved Media Canada, Caroline Breton, said: “To develop, launch and shape a new, innovative Canadian media brand from the ground up as part of an award-winning company culture – working with our Australian colleagues – is a once-in-a-career opportunity. I’m very excited to be joining Involved Media Canada and excited about what it will bring to clients.”

Involved Media Australia has posted strong revenue and client growth over the past two years, adding new senior staff and new clients including Stanley Black & Decker, Crime Stoppers Australia, Hertz, NordicTrack, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, Crayola and ZERO.