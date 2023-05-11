Ingham’s & Bohemia Launch First Campaign In 18 Years Espousing Animal Welfare Credentials

While chicken is a popular protein – with the average Aussie eating 49 kilograms of chicken each year(Australian Chicken Meat Federation) – myths around poultry-farming continue to circulate. Ingham’s has set out to debunk common misconceptions and showcase the commitments to animal welfare and sustainability that drive Australia’s largest poultry producer in its new campaign.

Kicking off the integrated campaign in late April 2023 in partnership with Nine Plus, this is Ingham’s first major campaign since 2005, following the company undertaking significant research and a major brand refresh – including launching new packaging across all products.

An Ingham’s spokesperson said: “Animal welfare and sustainability are central to our strategy. We are proud to participate in the RSPCA Approved Farming Scheme as a Producer with 100 per cent of our sheds having RSPCA Approved Certification. We are also working to embed sustainable decision makers across our business to work to achieve – and exceed – our carbon reduction commitments.”

The campaign, designed to showcase Ingham’s focus on sustainability and animal welfare, was a collaborative mission with several partners – the TVC was created in partnership with agency Bohemia, the online video content with Head and Heart, and We are Sprout is driving digital strategy. Full credits are:

