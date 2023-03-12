Indie Agency Town Square Unveils “Australia By Train” For Travel Firm Journey Beyond

Journey Beyond, one of Australia’s leading travel and experience companies with a portfolio of tour, cruise and destination brands, including train journeys The Ghan, Indian Pacific and Great Southern, has launched a new brand platform and integrated campaign from Town Square.

Independent Melbourne creative agency Town Square was tasked with bringing new levels of awareness and excitement for these iconic rail adventures to inspire a new generation of travellers to book.

The new brand platform, ‘Australia by Train’, is about celebrating everything that makes this big, beautiful country so unique. An infinite narrative of discovery and exploration that takes travellers deeper with every brand interaction, revealing the quintessentially Australian and unique endeavour that is The Ghan, Indian Pacific and Great Southern.

The campaign is running nationally across TV, print, OOH, online and social. The execution style reflects the period of the trains, but through a contemporary Australiana context. A homage to the awkward beauty of the landscape, culture and people and the contrast between the rugged environment and the refined experience onboard the trains.

The films, produced by Division and directed by Riley Blakeway, follow a series of travellers on a sprawling and intimate journey, bringing the trains to life in ways not seen before. The Church’s ‘Under the Milky Way’ creates an iconic and unmistakably Australian backdrop to these distinctly Australian adventures.

Brendan Day, creative director at Town Square said: “This was about capturing the romance of a bygone era and the nostalgia that comes from it, but like the trains, always pushing forward in a progressive, considered and stylised way. A relevant and distinctive narrative/aesthetic that the brand can own, creating layers of differentiation between it and other tourism products.”

Justine Lally, general manager of marketing at Journey Beyond, added: “I couldn’t be more proud to launch Australia by Train. The trains are Australian icons and being able to evolve the brand to engage even more Australians and overseas visitors is incredibly exciting. I can’t wait to share more of what these trains have in store.”

