Indie Agency HERO Heads To Croatia For New Work For Sirena Tuna
Independent creative agency HERO has launched a new brand positioning for Sirena Tuna following its appointment as Sirena’s creative agency of record.
A competitive pitch saw HERO tasked with reaffirming the brand’s superior quality in a highly competitive FMCG category.
HERO’s winning concept leveraged Sirena’s European heritage, brought to life through a new creative platform shot on location in the Mediterranean.
The new creative platform, Nothing Compares, is brought to life in a 30-second launch spot that celebrates Sirena’s core purpose – to elevate the everyday.
The campaign will feature across TVC and OOH as well as online. Shot by Soundrel Director Selina Miles in Croatia, the campaign sees Sirena Tuna take centre stage as an escape from the drag of daily life.
HERO ECD, Shane Geffen said, “Anyone who’s opened an iconic yellow tin of Sirena knows that nothing else comes close to the freshness and quality of the product. It’s something that instantly elevates your day and what Selina Miles has beautifully brought to life in this campaign.”
Suzanne Douglas, general manager at Sirena Tuna, said, “We were looking for an agency who could reinforce brand memorability and ensure the quality and freshness of the product was synonymous with the uplifting feeling of freedom that we seek, but often miss out on from the little things in our everyday lives.
“HERO captured the brand perfectly with the new position, ‘Nothing Compares,’ and we are excited to launch and develop this new direction with them for Sirena Tuna.”
The launch of the new campaign comes off the back of a number of recent award wins for HERO, with “Through Their Eyes,” for Maybelline NY taking home a Silver Cannes Lion, Silver Gerety award, Golds at AWARD awards and a Grand Prix for Viral Video at the Mad Stars. HERO’s awarded work for 2023 also includes campaigns for Toyota, Centrum and eBay along with client wins including Simply Energy, Calbee and Reckitt.
Client: Sirena Suzanne Douglas – General Manager Laura Gomez-Gracia – Marketing Manager Agency: HERO ECD: Shane Geffen CD: Andrew Woodhead Copywriter: Will Fox Art Director: Charlotte Smith Head of Client Services: Richard Hayes Strategy Director: Tallon Mason Kaine Agency Producer: Margot Ger Production Company: Scoundrel Executive Producers: Adrian Shapiro And Kate Gooden Director: Selina Miles Producer: Giordi Caputo Director of Photography: Jan Gunther Sound Design: Rumble Editor: Selina Miles Post Production: Matt Fezz Music Score: Heckler Sound Executive Producer: Bonnie Law Creative Direction: Johnny Green Composer/ Arranger: Glenn Cunningham Media Company: Cole Media
