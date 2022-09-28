IKEA Goes Micro & Ditches The Meatballs In New-Look Melbourne Store

IKEA Australia has flung open the doors to its new Plan and Order Point at Highpoint, the largest shopping centre in Melbourne’s west.

The new format IKEA is a different experience for customers. At 350m2, the new Plan and order point is just a fraction of the size of an IKEA store and has no immediate articles or food for sale on site.

Instead, the Plan and order point provides customers with a new opportunity to get one-to-one, expert advice on how to plan some of the more complex home furnishing products and services IKEA offers, like kitchens and wardrobes.

Customers can walk-in to browse and get expert advice on the spot or make a pre-booking for a planning appointment via the IKEA website. Customers can easily order what they need and then choose home delivery or pick up their items at a collection point close by.

Julian Pertile, Manager of IKEA Richmond and the new Plan and order point says, “It is a significant milestone for IKEA to open this new format, the first ever for IKEA in Australia today, here at Highpoint in Melbourne.

“IKEA is the leader in Life at Home, and this planning studio allows us to bring our expertise closer than ever before to customers to help turn their big or small home furnishing project dreams into reality. It is fantastic to open the doors today and we can’t wait to start welcoming in shoppers.”

Cristina Persico, centre manager at Highpoint added, “We are thrilled to welcome the first IKEA Plan and order point exclusively to Highpoint. It will elevate the overall shopping experience for our customers and provide premium advice in-centre to create one-of-kind lifestyle spaces at home.

“The customer response and excitement has been overwhelming to date, and we look forward to seeing our valued shoppers be the first to step through the doors this week.”

The first of its kind Plan and order point is a key part of the IKEA growth strategy for Australia, providing a new and innovative way to become more accessible and convenient for customers.

Based on the success of this first Plan and order point, additional locations may be opened across the country in 2023.